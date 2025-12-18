AI to perform majority of tasks by 2026 that humans do, says BCG-FICCI Report

New Delhi [India], December 18 : By 2026, artificial intelligence will take the first right to perform many tasks before humans do, according to a joint report by Boston Consulting Group and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) launched during the 6th edition of the AI India Conclave.

AI-first businesses are rising in India as technology moves from being a simple tool to a leader that runs company operations. The report notes that business jobs involve three types of work. These are routine work, reasoning, and expert tasks. AI has the potential to remove 70 to 80 per cent of routine, manual tasks. It also automates 30 to 50 per cent of tasks that need logical thinking and analysis. For very hard jobs that need deep knowledge, AI acts as a helpful partner for human workers.

Having a very large number of workers in back offices is no longer a big advantage for a company. Physical customer service teams also become less important because AI agents handle customers more effectively.

Instead, companies now focus on things that are harder for others to copy. These include brand trust, patents, and AI-fluent talent. Trust becomes very important as more people interact with AI. Companies that use AI in an honest and clear way win more customers. Finding and keeping workers who are good at using AI is now a top priority for businesses.

The report also finds that many leaders are still slow to spend money on this technology. About 44 per cent of executives invest less than 10 per cent of their technology budgets in AI. Only 25 per cent of leaders get real results from their AI efforts so far.

Nipun Kalra, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG, and Head of BCGX India, said, "India's AI momentum is formidable, driven by ambitious enterprises, national institutions and a vibrant startup ecosystem. Yet the gap between AI adoption and AI impact persists. True value will come from building AI-first businesses, driving deep innovation and ensuring inclusive access."

India has an opportunity to lead in this area as the country offers some of the cheapest access to high-end computer chips in the world. The report notes that there are also plans to build over 570 AI labs in Tier-II and Tier III cities rather than focusing on innovation in certain metros.

Small and medium businesses (MSMEs) in India can gain over 500 billion dollars in value if they use AI. This helps them save money and grow. However, these small businesses still face problems like a lack of digital infrastructure and a need for more skilled workers.

Jyoti Vij, Director General, FICCI, said, "India's opportunity in AI lies not only in scale, but in inclusion. By supporting AI adoption across MSMEs, startups, and regional ecosystems, the country can drive productivity gains, generate quality employment, and support long-term socio-economic resilience."

