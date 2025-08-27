AI Will See You Now: How Artificial Intelligence is Redefining Diagnosis and Treatment

New Delhi [India], August 27: Artificial Intelligence is no longer a futuristic promise in healthcare—it is a present-day reality reshaping how diseases are diagnosed, treated, and even predicted. From radiology and dermatology to preventive medicine, AI-powered tools are transforming clinical workflows, enhancing precision, and bridging critical gaps in access to care. Experts across India's healthcare and healthtech ecosystem believe we are entering a new era where the phrase “AI will see you now” is becoming more literal than ever.

Transforming Radiology and Emergency Care

“Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming the way we diagnose and treat diseases, especially in time-sensitive specialties like radiology and emergency care,” said Ankit Modi, Founding Member and Chief Product Officer, Qure.ai. “AI-powered tools can now detect conditions such as brain hemorrhages, lung infections, and fractures within seconds, accelerating diagnosis, improving outcomes, and reducing the burden on healthcare professionals. This shift is particularly impactful in regions with limited medical infrastructure, where AI helps bridge the gap between patient demand and specialist availability. Rather than replacing clinicians, AI acts as a powerful assistant flagging anomalies, prioritizing critical cases, and ensuring no detail is overlooked. Startups and healthtech innovators, including Indian firms like Qure.ai, are leading the charge in making these technologies accessible across both urban and rural settings. As we move forward, AI's role will expand from detection to personalized treatment recommendations—ushering in a new era of precision, efficiency, and equity in healthcare. Truly, the age of ‘AI will see you now' has begun.”

Precision in Dermatology

For specialties such as dermatology, AI is already bringing measurable impact. Mr. Tejasvi Rao Veerapalli, CEO, Apollo Hospitals Telangana Region, highlighted:

“AI is transforming the landscape of dermatological care by bringing precision, speed, and accessibility to diagnosis and treatment. With advanced algorithms analyzing skin images and patient data, we can now detect conditions like melanoma or acne severity at earlier stages with higher accuracy. This technology is also enabling remote consultations and predictive care, allowing us to personalize treatment plans like never before. AI doesn’t replace the human touch—it empowers dermatologists to make more informed, data-driven decisions that ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

AI as a Partner, Not a Replacement

Echoing the sentiment, Dr. Ajay Rana, dermatologist, aesthetic physician, and founder and director of ILAMED, noted that AI is best viewed as an enabler:

“Artificial Intelligence is not here to replace the physician, but to elevate their capacity to deliver care. In today's data-driven healthcare environment, doctors are often overwhelmed by the sheer volume of scans, lab results, and patient histories. AI steps in as a partner, processing complex information in seconds, highlighting subtle patterns, and reducing the chances of human oversight. This means earlier detection of diseases, more accurate diagnoses, and treatment plans that can be tailored precisely to each patient's biology. The result is a healthcare system that is faster, smarter, and more compassionate.”

From Reactive to Predictive Care

AI's promise extends beyond treatment to the realm of prevention. Jeevan Kasara, Director & CEO, Steris Healthcare, explained:

“We are on the cusp of a healthcare revolution, where Artificial Intelligence is shifting medicine from reactive to predictive. Instead of waiting for symptoms to appear, AI models can anticipate disease risks by analyzing genetic markers, lifestyle habits, and environmental data. This allows interventions to happen before an illness escalates, ultimately saving lives and reducing costs. What once took teams of specialists days can now be achieved in moments, with an added layer of accuracy and personalization. In this way, AI is not replacing human empathy in medicine—it is amplifying it, ensuring better outcomes for every patient.”

The Bigger Picture

While AI's applications span radiology, dermatology, preventive medicine, and beyond, industry leaders agree that its success depends on integration with clinical expertise. The technology is not a replacement for doctors but a multiplier of their capabilities—helping them see more, sooner, and with greater clarity.

