AICPE Education Excellence Awards 2024: A Star-Studded Night of Recognition with Ritu Shivpuri

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India] September 7: The AICPE Education Excellence Awards 2024 brought together India's top educators in a spectacular celebration of talent, dedication, and innovation in education. Organized by AICPE Educational Services Pvt. Ltd., the event acknowledged the remarkable efforts of teachers, institutions, and educational leaders who have made a significant impact on students across the country.

The night was made even more memorable with the presence of Bollywood actress Ritu Shivpuri, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In her keynote address, Shivpuri applauded the educators for their relentless dedication to empowering students through education, particularly in fostering digital literacy and skill development. She stated, “You are shaping the future of this nation, one student at a time. Your dedication to providing knowledge and opportunities will build a brighter and more skilled India.” Her speech left the audience inspired and motivated to continue their journey of transforming education.

Kavita Taori, Director of AICPE, led the evening by emphasizing the vital role educators play in shaping the nation's future. She highlighted how these educators are not only imparting knowledge but also building futures, especially through vocational training and digital transformation. Taori further praised the educators for their adaptability, resilience, and commitment to nurturing young minds, helping students excel academically and in real-world skills.

Recognizing Excellence: AICPE Award Categories

The awards were categorized into Academic Leaders, Education Pillars, Growth Achievers, Outstanding Educators, and Pinnacle Achievers, celebrating educators from various regions and backgrounds.

#Academic Leaders:

– Praveen Kumar, Prakrati Computer Center, Kasganj, Etah, Uttar Pradesh

– Ranjeet Kumar, NIIT, Rafigang, Aurangabad, Bihar

– Sachin Macchindra Chavan, CSM Computer, Rahata, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra

– Sachin Raghunath Wairagade, Shree Sai Computer Institute, Chamorshi, Gadchiroli, Maharashtra

– Sawan Aditya, Aditya Computer Academy, Bhatgaon, Raipur, Chhattisgarh

#Education Pillars:

– Ankosh Sharangdhar Bhajipale, Dnyanwalk Bahuuddeshiya Sanshta, Bramhapuri, Chandrapur, Maharashtra

– Deepak Kumar, PIIT Computer Institute, Dhanbad, Jharkhand

– Global Computers, Niraj Dongaonkar

– Hemanta Ghosh, AIITA Computer Education, Tinsukia, Assam

– Jitendra Kumar, Excel Net Computers, Tahrauli, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh

#Growth Achievers:

– Abhitabh Sharma, Krishma Education Society, Faridabad, Haryana

– Ajeet Kumar, Robotics Computer Institute, Begusarai, Bihar

– Akash Joshi, Aayam Institute, Sikar, Rajasthan

– Amin Pinjari, Tally Professional Academy, Pachora, Jalgaon, Maharashtra

#Outstanding Educators:

– Iqrar Ahmad Sofi, Computer Career Academy, Sopore, Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir

– Sohel Khan, Infosoft Computer Education, Desaiganj, Gadchiroli, Maharashtra

#Pinnacle Achievers:

– Suraj Sahu, Commence Academy, Nagpur, Maharashtra

– Shriram Raul, Kunjal Computer Academy, Bicholim, North Goa, Goa

The Importance of the AICPE Education Excellence Awards

The AICPE Education Excellence Awards stand as a testament to the commitment of educators who are transforming the learning landscape. These awards not only honor individual accomplishments but also symbolize the collective effort toward a more educated and skilled India. Through initiatives in vocational training, IT education, and self-employment-focused courses, AICPE has become a leader in elevating the standards of education nationwide.

AICPE's Dedication and Leadership

The event would not have been possible without the dedicated team at AICPE, including Shruti Ramteke, Shraddha Sahare, Nilam Ambade, Trupti Giramkar, Khushi Bajpeyee, and Bhagyashri Uikey, who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure its success. Their seamless coordination and organizational efforts ensured a smooth and memorable evening for all attendees.

Inspiring Closing Remarks

Kavita Taori concluded the event with a powerful message to the educators: “The awards tonight are not just a recognition of past achievements but a call to action for the future. You are the pioneers of change, driving progress in education, and shaping a brighter future for the youth of India.”

With this inspiration, the AICPE Education Excellence Awards 2024 concluded, leaving educators motivated to continue their efforts in transforming education for the betterment of the country.

