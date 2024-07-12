AICTE Approves Off-Campus of IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering And Science Indore for B.Tech Courses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 12: In a significant development for technical education, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has granted approval to IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering & Science Indore, to offer B.Tech courses at their Off-Campus 1 located in Vijay Nagar, Indore. This UGC autonomous institute, affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), Bhopal, is among the five institutes nationwide and the only one in the central region to establish an Off-Campus.

Ar. Achal Choudhary, Chairman of IPS Academy and Dr. Archana Keerti Chowdhary, Principal of the Institute of Engineering & Science, have announced that the approved branches for B.Tech courses at the Off-Campus include Computer Science Engineering, Computer Science & Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, and Computer Engineering.

This approval is a testament to IPS Academy’s consistent efforts in delivering quality technical education as an autonomous institution. According to AICTE guidelines, the Off-Campus will operate as an integral part of the main campus, providing students access to all research and other facilities available at the main campus.

This development opens up new opportunities for students pursuing technical education in the region and underscores IPS Academy’s commitment to providing a conducive learning environment. With access to a wide range of resources and facilities, students at the Off-Campus can look forward to a comprehensive educational experience that prepares them for success in the field of engineering and technology.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor