AIGF Applauds PM Modi's Vision for India's Dominance in Global Gaming Industry

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort on Thursday, urged India's youth to focus on designing world-class products, including semiconductors and gaming experiences. He highlighted the country's talent and potential to become a global leader in these rapidly growing sectors.

PM Modi called for a shift from manufacturing to design, stating, "We should aim to design in the country for the world. The Indian standards should become international standards. The country has the necessary talent for achieving this goal."

Lauding the PM Mod's vision, Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation said, "We are grateful to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for consistently championing the online gaming sector and for once again emphasising the importance and potential of the online gaming industry in India.

We believe that online gaming will be one of the cornerstones of the $1 trillion USD digital economy. In the coming years, we expect to see many more Indian developers "Make in India for the world." This vision aligns with the government's broader goals of fostering innovation, creating job opportunities, and positioning India as a leader in the global digital landscape.

By tapping into the rapidly growing online gaming sector, India has the potential to drive significant economic growth, attract foreign investment, and solidify its position as a major player in the global tech industry. This sector, with its innovative spirit and vast market potential, will contribute to the nation's economic resilience and global influence.

The Prime Minister's emphasis on this industry also reflects a strategic focus on leveraging India's technological prowess to achieve broader economic goals. We look forward to continuing our work with the Indian government to further grow the industry and make India a global gaming powerhouse."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor