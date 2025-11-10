AILPA 2025 Positions Kolkata as India's Emerging "Bag Capital"

SMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 10: Kolkata's industrial landscape entered a new phase this October as the All-India Leather Products & Allied Industries (AILPA) Exhibition 2025, organized by the Indian Leather Products Association (ILPA), positioned the City of Joy as a leading global hub for design, sustainable production and manufacturing excellence. Held from 28th to 30th October at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, the event was a resounding success, spotlighting the full potential of Bengal's rapidly growing bags and leather goods industry.

The fair transformed perceptions of Kolkata, showcasing the professionalism, creativity and technical expertise of Bengal's manufacturers. More than a trade event, AILPA 2025 signaled the industry's readiness to meet global standards while preserving its distinctive craftsmanship. National and international buyers responded enthusiastically, recognizing the region's competitiveness and potential for large-scale sourcing. Building on this momentum, ILPA and its members are now working to establish Kolkata as the "Bag Capital" of India.

For decades, Bengal's manufacturing was seen as a legacy sector focused on jute and traditional crafts, but AILPA 2025 challenged that image, attracting over 80 international buyers from Europe, the Middle East, Russia and Australia alongside top domestic brands, reflecting growing global interest in Kolkata's evolving design and production capabilities. Inside the convention centre, exhibitors showcased a transformed industry in well-designed booths made from sustainable materials, impressing visitors with global professionalism. What truly distinguished AILPA 2025 was its central message: "Kolkata has evolved from supplying raw materials to becoming an integrated, export-ready production centre. This shift reflects growing confidence in the region's manufacturing ecosystem" said Arjun M Kulkarni, President ILPA. Amid changing U.S. trade policies and global tariff structures India's leather exporters have sought new markets. AILPA 2025 provided that platform, connecting Indian producers with regions and buyers seeking sustainable, competitively priced products. "West Bengal, with 500+ tanneries and 3000+ leather goods manufacturers, drive half of India's leather goods exports" - said Jagdiesh Gulati - Co Chairman AILPA. "Beyond trade success, ILPA redefined Kolkata as a modern, responsible and competitive hub, with ILPA planning to triple AILPA's scale in 2026 to draw more international buyers and concrete business outcomes boosting Kolkata as "Bag Capital." - said Adhar Sahni - Chairman AILPA.

