Aim to make Mumbai fintech capital of the world: PM Modi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : Noting that Maharashtra has a glorious history besides the power of agriculture, industry and the finance sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he aims to use "the power of Maharashtra to transform it into an economic powerhouse of the world and make Mumbai the fintech capital of the world".

The Prime Minister, who laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple projects worth more than Rs 29,400 crore in Mumbai, also took a veiled jibe at opposition parties who have been criticising the government over "unemployment" and said according to a recent RBI report on employment, around eight crore new jobs have been created in just three-four years.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi emphasised the need for skilling youth and creating employment in the country.

"Skill development and employment in large numbers are India's needs of the hour. Our government is continuously working in this direction. Despite a pandemic like COVID-19, record numbers of jobs have been created. According to a recent RBI report on employment, around 8 crore new jobs have been created in just three-four years," he said.

"These figures have silenced those who spread false narratives regarding employment. These people are enemies of investment and infrastructure development in the country. Their policies aim to undermine the trust and employment opportunities for youth. Now, their true intentions are being revealed after these reports," he added.

PM Modi unveiled multiple projects related to the road, railways and ports sector in Maharashtra.

"Maharashtra has a glorious history, Maharashtra has a strong present and Maharashtra has dreams of a prosperous future. Maharashtra is a state which has a very big role in building a developed India. Maharashtra has the power of industry, Maharashtra has the power of agriculture, Maharashtra has the power of the finance sector. This power has made Mumbai the financial hub of the country. Now my goal is to use this power of Maharashtra to make Maharashtra the biggest economic powerhouse of the world. My goal is to make Mumbai the fintech capital of the world," he said.

"People know that it is the NDA government that can give stability and durability. After taking oath for the third time, I had said that the NDA government will work at thrice the speed," he added.

PM Modi also spoke about a huge skill development project for the youth of Maharashtra which will further boost employment opportunities in the state.

The Prime Minister mentioned Vadhavan port which was recently approved by the central government. "The 76,000-crore rupees project will create more than 10 lakh jobs," he said.

Touching upon the investor mood in Mumbai in the last one month, the Prime Minister said that both small and big investors have enthusiastically welcomed the third term of the BJP-led NDA government. He noted that a stable government will work with triple speed in its third term.

Elaborating on the high aspirations of the Indian citizens in the 21st century, PM Modi reiterated the resolve for Viksit Bharat in the next 25 years. He emphasized the role of Mumbai and Maharashtra in this journey.

"It is our goal that quality of life goes up for everyone in Mumbai and Maharashtra. We are trying to improve the connectivity in the nearby areas of Mumbai", he said. He mentioned the completion of the coastal road and Atal Setu. He informed that about 20,000 vehicles are using Atal Setu daily, saving an estimated Rs 20-25 lakh worth of fuel.

The metro system, he said, is developing rapidly in Mumbai as the length of the Metro line increased from 8 km a decade ago to 80 km today and work is going on the 200 km metro network.

"Transformation of Indian Railways benefitting Mumbai and Maharashtra in a big way", PM Modi said as he mentioned the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Nagpur station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor