Aimed at strengthening collaboration, 8 MoUs inked between Odisha and Singapore entities

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 17 : A series of Memoranda of Understanding were exchanged between Odisha and various Singaporean entities to strengthen collaboration in key sectors, in the presence of the President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Two MoUs were signed for industrial parks and green hydrogen corridor between Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and Sembcorp, Singapore.

Another MoU was signed for Petrochemical and Petroleum Investment Region (PCPIR) between IDCO and Surbana Jurong, Singapore.

An MoU was inked between Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Surbana Jurong, Singapore for development of a new city.

Among others were collaboration between Nanyang Technological University (NTU), GRIDCO, and IIT Bhubaneswar for new energy sector.

Strengthening FinTech Ecosystem: MoU between the Electronics & IT Department, Odisha, and Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), Singapore.

Advancing Skill Landscape: MoU between Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Odisha, and ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore, focusing on advanced skilling.

Skill Development in Semiconductor Sector: MoU Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha, and ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore, focusing on and semiconductors.

Singapore President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, visited the World Skill Center in Bhubaneswar, marking a significant milestone in the growing partnership between Singapore and the State of Odisha.

The President was welcomed by Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha. The Chief Minister expressed enthusiasm for the deepening ties, stating, "There is tremendous potential for collaboration between Singapore and Odisha."

A detailed briefing was presented by Manoj Ahuja, Chief Secretary of Odisha, covering key themes such as skill development, industrial parks, master planning, ports and Paradip, renewable energy, semiconductors, information technology, data centers, culture, and connectivity.

The presentation highlighted Odisha's initiatives and opportunities for collaboration with Singapore in these crucial sectors.

During the visit, the Singaporean President toured the Vertical Transportation Lab and Travelator Lab at the World Skill Center and interacted with students and instructors.

