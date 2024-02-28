AIMER B School sets new Record with students securing Highest average salary in Kerala

PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 28: AIMER B School, headquartered in Kozhikode, emerges as a front-runner among business schools in Kerala by achieving a remarkable milestone. The institution announces that its students have secured the highest average salary among private B-schools in the state, reaching an impressive 9.525 Lakhs CTC per annum. This accomplishment is a testament to AIMER's commitment to providing top-notch education and training, aiming to enhance career opportunities for its students.

Muhammed Mon, the Founder and CEO of AIMER B School, emphasized the institution's dedication to offering quality education, resulting in a salary benchmark that is twice the national average for MBA graduates. He highlighted that AIMER's mission is to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed for a successful career.

In the current academic year, a noteworthy 58% of AIMER B School graduates secured employment through strategic connections with leading entrepreneurs and business figures, both domestically and internationally. This marks a historic moment in the state, as private business school students achieve an unprecedented average annual salary of Rs9.525 lakh.

Additionally, AIMER B School has demonstrated its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, with 42% of its graduates seizing entrepreneurial opportunities upon completing their studies.

