AIMO organizes a national conference on ‘Employment Generation in Present Economic Environment

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], September 22: In September 2023 the National President of AIMO Rajiv Ranjan inaugurated the conference along with Padmashri Dr N. K Pandey, Chairman & Managing Director, Asian Healthcare. The eminent speakers participating in this conference consisted of Dr D. S. Gangwar (IAS), Secretary (BM), Ministry of Home Affairs, Dr Rajshri Singh (IPS), IG/Crime, Haryana, Hari Mohan (IOFS), Former Chairman & Director General -Indian Ordnance Factories Board, GOI, Maj. Gen. T. P. S. Rawat (Retd.), Dr Jatinder Singh, PHD Chamber.

All India Manufacturers' Organization (AIMO), founded by the legendary engineer-statesman, a visionary patriot, and Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesaraya in 1941, commemorated his 163rd Birth Anniversary on the Engineer’s Day, 15th September, which is celebrated worldwide in profound memory of Sir Visvesaraya. AIMO organized a National Conference on “Employment Generation in Present Economic Environment”.

All the speakers emphasized the need for an integrated approach to learning, training, and a skill-based education system in India with a larger collaboration between industry and academic institutions especially with the technical incubation centers to usher growth into smart manufacturing. This will help in bridging gaps which will enhance productivity and create adequate employment in Atma Nirbhar Bharat to cater to the global requirements with higher value outputs during AmritKaal.

Speakers opined that the present-day economy is knowledge-driven wherein technology is the biggest enabler, so digital transformation is happening very fast which demands the change in skills at a much faster pace. India has more than 65% youth having the largest number of millennials and Gen-Z population on earth which is on an increasing trend and traditional /conventional jobs are either becoming obsolete or they are shrinking. Although employment opportunities are on the decline globally, work opportunities are increasing, so youth should be prepared accordingly with new ideas, new learning, and new skill sets to take advantage of this rising situation in present economic times.

AIMO President Rajiv Ranjan highlighted that the current employment schemes implemented by the Indian government, such as MGNREGA and RULM, are characterized by low technological involvement, which limits their potential for value creation. He emphasized the need for a paradigm shift in these schemes and urged the government to give serious consideration to this matter. Additionally, he encouraged the industry fraternity to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders to bolster job creation and enhance employment opportunities in India.

Recently in the annual International Labor Conference (ILC) held in Geneva during June 2023 under the Chairmanship of DG ILO, As an Indian Delegate in the Delegation led by the GOI, AIMO President Rajiv Ranjan represented Indian employers and Mr. Ravinder Himte National general secretary Bhartiya Majdoor Sangh represented the Indian employ, along with Labor Minister, Bhupender Yadav representing the Government of India.

ILC is organized by ILO (International Labor Organization) every year for labor issues, labor skills, and employment, where AIMO contributes to these issues prominently in international forums.

AIMO is an importantly recognized EMPLOYER ORGANIZATION in ILO since its inception as a founder member where AIMO’s voice is heard internationally. Employment is the most burning topic of the times world over, and particularly in India unemployment has assumed alarming proportions which were 7.7% (seven-point seven percent) in May 2023 despite the GOI’s sincere efforts to bring it down from 8.5% (eight-point five percent) a year ago.

National General Secretary of AIMO R. Radhakrishnan started the conference with a welcome address and mentioned activities of this organization in the areas of skilling, training & employment of the workforce. Vice President Veerendra Kumar Singh elaborated on the plans of AIMO for pursuing the objective of industry-based specific skill promotion programs. National Convener Sudhir Jha summed up the deliberations in this conference with concluding remarks and called upon all the stakeholders for collaborative work towards proper development of upcoming youth with the right mix of knowledge and skills for building the nation and also presented the vote of thanks.

Pawanpreet Singh, Chairman of - Delhi Regional Board of AIMO has played a key role along with his office bearers from Delhi State Board namely Gogi Kapoor, Himanshu Sagar, Anant Jha, Pradeep Yadav, Sriniwas Rana, and Ravinder Sehrawat in organizing this conference.

For more information, please contact: President@aimoindia.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor