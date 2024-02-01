AIPA and NSG come together for a first of its kind League for Pickleball league

(L- R) Chetan Sanil Gen Sec AIPA, Arvind Prabhoo President AIPA, NIkhil Mathure Treasurer AIPA and Gaurav Natekar NSG

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1: All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) India's premiere Pickleball body has inked an long term deal with Natekar Sports and Gaming (NSG) to organise a first of its kind League for Pickleball that will happen in India. Natekar Sports and Gaming is founded and promoted by Gaurav Natekar, the former India no 1 Tennis player, double Asian Games gold medallist and Arjuna Awardee.

Pickleball, a sport thriving in over 92 countries globally with an impressive number of active players, is experiencing unprecedented growth. In India, the game has found a solid footing, being played across 21 states with the participation of over 15,000 enthusiasts. AIPA, the premier governing body for Pickleball in India, is dedicated to nurturing grassroots development and providing a platform for emerging talents. The collaboration with NSG marks a significant step towards amplifying the sport’s reach across the nation, setting it on a swift upward trajectory. This pioneering league is not only a testament to the commitment of AIPA and NSG to the sport in India but also positions Indian Pickleball on the international stage, catering to a global audience of players, fans, and sponsors. The exclusive collaboration underscores a shared vision to elevate Pickleball’s status and provide a platform for sustained development at both grassroots and professional levels.

Talking about the exciting partnership, Arvind Prabhoo, President of AIPA and also of the International Pickleball Federation said, “I am thrilled to announce our ground-breaking collaboration with Natekar Sports and Gaming for ‘first of its kind' Pickleball league in India which will not only see Indian athletes but also international athletes participating in it. This historic partnership not only reflects our commitment to advancing the sport but also signifies a pivotal moment in fostering talent, promoting grassroots development, and placing India Pickleball firmly on the international sports map. Together with Natekar Sports and Gaming, we embark on a journey to propel the growth of Pickleball, providing a platform for our Indian athletes to shine and enthusiasts worldwide to embrace the joy of this rapidly evolving sport.”

Talking about the proposed league, Gaurav Natekar , Founder and promoter of Natekar Sports and Gaming said, “With the tremendous growth of Pickleball in other parts of the world, we believe Pickleball in India has tremendous potential as it's a sport that cuts across barriers, age groups and is fun to play. AIPA has been doing some great work at the grass root level for the game and we are delighted to work with AIPA in providing a local and global platform through the league to promote the sport in India. We are working on an innovative and exciting format for the league that will be spectator and fan friendly whilst giving our Indian Pickleball players and aficionados an opportunity to not only watch, but also play alongside some of the best players in the world.

