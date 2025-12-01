Air Canada Launches Black 'Fly-Day' Fares for Indian Travelers

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 1: Air Canada, the largest Canadian airline and Canada's flag carrier, is offering discounted fares this Black Friday for Indian customers travelling to Canada, the US, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Whether you're planning to reunite with family in Toronto, explore New York's famous Times Square or unwind on one of Mexico's sandy shores, Air Canada's Black Friday Sale provides something for everyone.

From 09:00 on 27 November to 11:59 on 3 December, customers will receive an up to INR 5,000 discount when booking Economy seats.

Customers travelling from India can benefit from reduced rates on return flights to Canada, the US, Mexico and the Caribbean for travel between 12 January 2026 and 31 May 2026.

Air Canada offers smooth connections to a wide range of cities across Canada, as well as convenient options to connect via Canadian cities to destinations in the US, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Those flying through Air Canada's hubs to the U.S. also benefit from U.S. customs preclearance, allowing travellers to pre-clear all U.S. immigration and customs formalities pre-departure, and therefore arrive in the U.S. as a domestic passenger.

Alternatively, travellers looking for a more tropical summer getaway can also book discounted flights to Cancun, Mexico and Juan Santamaria, Costa Rica.

Other North American destinations included in this sale include Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax and Ottawa.

This offer applies to flights operated by Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge, and covers services carried out under the Air Canada Express banner.

Each booking can include up to nine passengers maximum. Optional incidental services are excluded from the price and will be charged separately when selected.

Any discount will not be applied to surcharges (which are included in the air transportation charges), taxes, fees and charges. Surcharges, taxes, fees and charges apply in full to all bookings and must be paid in full by all travelers, including children and infants occupying a seat.

Tickets bought as part of Air Canada's Black Friday sale cannot be combined with any other offer, discount or promotion.

All fares and ticketing information are available on Air Canada's website.

* The offer does not apply to one-way or round-trip flights departing from Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean

* Offer applies on flights operated by Air Canada® including flights operated under the Air Canada Express® banner and operated by Air Canada Rouge®), flights operated by United Airlines and Lufthansa Group Partner Airlines, and numbered flights - between Germany, Switzerland, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, United Kingdom, Italy, India, France, Spain, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt - and Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean for travel during the Travel Period.

* Available for group booking of a maximum of 9 passengers per booking.

* Subject to availability at time of booking.

* Terms and conditions are subject to change without prior notice.

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor