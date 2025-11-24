Air India engineers’ union welcomes new labour codes, calls reforms 'historic and visionary'

New Delhi, Nov 24 The Air India Aircraft Engineers Association on Monday hailed the new Labour Codes as a “bold, revolutionary and historic” milestone for India’s workforce, saying the reforms will significantly strengthen workers' welfare and social security.

Association's General Secretary S.N. Bhatt told IANS that the guarantee of a time-bound minimum wage, a stronger basic salary structure, and the inclusion of PF and gratuity under a comprehensive cost-to-company (CTC) framework mark a major shift toward long-term financial security for employees.

Bhatt noted that treating 50 per cent of CTC as basic pay will substantially raise both provident fund contributions and gratuity payouts — a move he called “a visionary decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Addressing concerns about women’s safety and workplace equality, Bhatt said the new labour codes ensure equal pay for equal work and strictly prohibit gender discrimination. He dismissed rumours surrounding night-shift provisions, clarifying that the law requires explicit consent from women employees and mandates robust safety assurances from employers.

The union leader also welcomed the government’s decision to extend social security benefits to more than 400 million workers, including gig workers, platform workers, and those in the unorganised sector. “This reflects the Prime Minister’s commitment to worker dignity,” he added.

Bhatt highlighted provisions such as double wages for overtime, free annual health checkups for workers above 40, and the option of a four-day work week with 12-hour shifts as measures that clearly prioritise worker welfare and quality of life.

The Union Government has announced four new labour codes — the Code on Wages (2019), Industrial Relations Code (2020), Code on Social Security (2020), and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (2020).

These reforms replace 29 earlier labour laws with a unified and simplified legal framework aimed at improving ease of compliance and strengthening worker rights.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor