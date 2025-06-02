Air India enters into codeshare agreement with Icelandair

New Delhi [India], June 2 : Air India and Icelandair announced their new codeshare partnership on Monday. The partnership will significantly boost connectivity between India and Iceland with seamless travel options across 15 routes in India and Europe.

This strategic partnership strengthens travel and trade ties between India and Iceland, offering passengers greater flexibility and choice while ensuring a seamless travel experience with convenient connection times, unified baggage allowances, and enhanced connectivity through major European hub airports.

According to a statement from Air India, the two airlines signed the codeshare agreement on the sidelines of the 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which will be held in New Delhi from June 1 to 3.

Under this codeshare agreement, Air India customers will gain seamless access to Icelandair-operated flights to the Iceland's capital Reykjavik via Air India's European gateways.

Air India will add its 'AI' designator code on Icelandair-operated flights between Reykjavik and London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Milan, and Zurich, the airline said in a statement.

Icelandair customers will benefit from convenient connections on Air India-operated flights to key Indian cities. Icelandair will add its 'FI' designator code on Air India-operated flights between Delhi and Amsterdam, Paris, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, London Heathrow; and between Mumbai and Frankfurt, it added.

Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director, Air India, said: "We are happy to embark on this codeshare partnership with Icelandair, which unites two airlines committed to connecting the world. By combining our strengths, we are creating a seamless bridge between India's vibrant destinations and Iceland's extraordinary landscapes. This partnership underscores Air India's ambition to expand our global reach while offering Icelandair's customers seamless access to India's diverse destinations."

Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO of Icelandair, also echoed the same sentiments,"This strategic partnership with Air India marks a significant milestone, opening up exciting new travel opportunities from across our network in North America and Europe to and from India."

"It will connect Iceland to Air India's extensive network, allowing us to introduce what Iceland has to offer to their customers. We have and will continue to expand our network of partner airlines, focusing on working with airlines like Air India that offer great service and connectivity," Bogi Nils Bogason added.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the codeshare flights will be progressively made available for sale through the airlines' respective booking channels, the statement further said.

