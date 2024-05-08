Air India Express apologizes for flight cancellations and delays

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Air India Express apologized for the convenience after over 70 of its flights, most of them international, were either cancelled or delayed due to senior crew members calling in sick on Wednesday.

In a major flight disruption, more than 70 international and domestic flights of Air India Express on Wednesday were cancelled or delayed due to senior crew members calling in sick. The situation has raised concerns within the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which is closely monitoring the developments.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by unprecedented flight delays and cancellations. While we are working hard to minimise disruptions, please check your flight status before heading to the airport. If your flight is impacted, please reach out to Tia on WhatsApp or http://airindiaexpress.com/support for refund and rescheduling support," Air India express posted on its X timeline.

The sudden shortage of crew members led to flights being grounded, affecting both domestic and international routes. Sources said that some senior crew members switched off their mobile phones just before flight operations, citing health issues.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has called for a detailed report from Air India Express regarding the recent cancellation of flights and has urged the airline to promptly resolve the issues.

This incident comes shortly after Vistara encountered similar issues in April, when hundreds of flights were affected due to pilots calling in sick.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor