Air India Express flight bound for Kozhikode makes emergency landing in Kochi

Kochi, Dec 18 A major aviation mishap was averted on Thursday when an Air India Express flight carrying around 160 passengers made an emergency landing at Kochi in Kerala after developing a technical snag mid-air.

The flight, AIE 398, had originated from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and was bound for Kozhikode.

The pilot detected issues with the aircraft’s landing gear while en route. Acting swiftly, the pilot sought permission for an urgent diversion and emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport.

Airport authorities immediately activated full emergency protocols after receiving the distress call.

The aircraft landed safely at around 9.07 a.m., with fire and rescue teams, medical staff, and security personnel positioned along the runway as a precautionary measure.

Following the landing, a detailed inspection of the aircraft revealed that two of its tyres had burst, confirming the seriousness of the malfunction and underlining the timely decision taken by the flight crew to divert to Kochi.

The Cochin International Airports Limited (CIAL) officials coordinated the emergency response and post-landing procedures, ensuring passengers were safely escorted to the terminal.

Sources at the airport said all emergency systems were operational and functioned as planned.

All passengers have since been accommodated in the airport lounge as arrangements are being made for their onward journey.

Air India Express officials said efforts are underway to either operate an alternative flight to Kozhikode at the earliest or make suitable ground transport arrangements.

In the event of flight delays or cancellations, the airline has assured that passengers will be transported by road to Kozhikode, which is approximately a seven-hour drive from Kochi. Airline representatives are also coordinating refreshments and assistance for passengers as they await further updates.

The incident once again highlighted the importance of swift decision-making by flight crews and the readiness of airport emergency systems, which together helped avert what could have been a serious accident.

