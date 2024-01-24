Air India fined Rs 1.1 crore by regulator DGCA for safety violation

New Delhi [India], January 24 : Civil aviation regulatory body Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has fined airline Air India Rs 1.1 crores concerning a safety violation.

The civil aviation regulator had launched an extensive investigation following a safety report filed by an airline employee, alleging violations on certain "long-range terrain critical routes" operated by Air India.

The inquiry indicated non-compliance by the airline, leading to the issuance of a Show Cause Notice to Air India Limited's Accountable Manager.

"In response, DGCA has taken enforcement action, imposing a penalty of Rs 1.10 crore on M/s Air India," DGCA said

DGCA said that the airline's response was scrutinized against statutory provisions and original equipment manufacturer (OEM)-specified performance limits, which revealed discrepancies in the operations of leased aircraft.

Recently, DGCA imposed fines worth Rs 30 lakh each on Air India and SpiceJet after finding lapses in pilot rostering related to operating flights in low visibility conditions.

The decision stemmed from an analysis of December 2023 data, revealing that both airlines did not roster CAT II/III and LVTO qualified pilots for certain flights.

