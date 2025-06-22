Air India flights avoid Persian Gulf airspace amidst Israel-Iran conflict

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Air India on Sunday said that all its flights are currently avoiding certain airspaces over the Persian Gulf, amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

An Air India spokesperson, in a statement, said the adjustment in route may lead to extended flight durations for services to destinations including the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, besides some flights to/from Europe and North America.

"Amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region, Air India group confirms that our flights currently do not operate over the airspaces of Iran, Iraq and Israel," the Air India spokesperson said.

As a proactive measure, Air India said it will be progressively avoiding the use of certain airspace over the Persian Gulf in the coming days, opting instead for alternative paths for flights to destinations including the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait.

"This adjustment may lead to extended flight durations for these services, as well as for select flights to/from Europe and North America. Air India is in continuous consultation with our external security advisors and is vigilantly monitoring the evolving situation, ready to implement additional measures, if required, to uphold the safety and integrity of our operations. We will keep our passengers informed of any updates. The safety and security of our passengers, staff, and aircraft remain our number one priority," the Air India spokesperson added in the brief statement.

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered tenth day on Saturday, with the US now joining in support of Israel.

India continues its evacuation efforts for Indian nationals in Iran. Multiple flights have been operated to bring back citizens from the conflict-hit region, and some more are in the offing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing deep concern at the recent escalations and calling for "immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy."

The two leaders spoke after America carried out "massive precision" strikes on Iran.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor