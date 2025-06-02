Air India mulls winding up association with Turkish maintenance and overhaul firm

New Delhi [India], June 2 : Air India CEO Campbell Wilson hinted on Monday that the airline is likely to wind up its association with Turkish Technic, a global aviation maintenance and overhaul (MRO) company.

It comes amidst increasing calls for boycotting Turkish firms' presence in India, following the West Asian country's open support to Pakistan during the recent conflict with India. Pakistan has also used Turkish drones in the military conflict.

"Air India is likely to wind up its association with Turkish Technic, a global aviation maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) company. The company used to provide maintenance for Boeing 777 aircraft in the airline's fleet. The airlines said they would find alternatives. The decision has been taken in the national interest, respecting public sentiments," the Air India CEO told ANI.

India currently lacks MRO facilities for wide-body aircraft, and is heavily dependent on foreign MROs for services.

The government has recently cancelled the security clearance of Turkey-based airport ground handling firm Celebi, citing "interest of national security".

Earlier, Indigo had requested a further six-month extension for the "damp-leased" aircraft from Turkish Airlines, which the regulator did not agree to. Indigo is operating two B777-300ER aircraft under a "damp lease" from Turkish Airlines, which was permitted till May 31, 2025.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted Indigo a final three-month extension "to avoid passenger inconvenience."

"However, in order to avoid passenger inconvenience due to immediate flight disruption, Indigo has been granted a one-time last and final extension of three months," the DGCA said on Friday while granting a one-time extension to Indigo.

"This extension is based on the undertaking from the airline that they will terminate the damp lease with Turkish Airlines within this extension period, and shall not seek any further extension for these operations," the DGCA added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor