Air India offers full refunds and rescheduling benefits to defence personnel

New Delhi [India] May 8 : The Air India group on Wednesday announced that the airline will provide full refunds on cancellations and a one-time waiver on rescheduling for defence personnel holding defence fare tickets booked on Air India and Air India Express flights with travel dates up to May 31, 2025.

"Air India group is grateful for the selfless service and dedication of our military and defence personnel. In the prevailing situation, for those personnel holding defence fares who are booked on Air India and Air India Express flights till 31 May 2025, we are offering full refunds on cancellation and a one-time waiver on rescheduling flights up to 30 June 2025 to support their duty commitments," Air India Group said in a post on X.

The announcement came following Indian Defence's Operation Sindoor and aims to support the duty commitments and appreciate the "selfless service and dedication" of India's military and defence personnel.

Air India also announced the cancellation of flights to and from several airports in the country, following a notification from aviation authorities regarding the closure of some airports. The affected stations include Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot, with cancellations valid until 5:29 am IST on May 10.

\On Wednesady, IndiGo cancelled its flight operations in 11 cities across north, northwestern and central India till May 10, following aviation authorities directives regarding airport closures in wake of the Indian Armed Forces' 'Operation Sindoor' in retaliation of the Pahalgam attack.IndiGo in its travel advisory stated that Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Kishangarh, and Rajkot are the affected cities where flight operations have been cancelled till 5:29 am IST on May 10.

Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday carried precision strikes at nine terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others.

A day after the operation Sindoor, over 300 flight schedules have been disrupted. More than 10 airports across Northern and Western boarders in India have been closed for commercial operations. Earlier Indigo, Akasa and SpiceJet had announced about cancellation of flights to and from Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Dharamshala, Kandla, Amritsar till May 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor