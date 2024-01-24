Air India says it disagrees with DGCA slapping fine for safety violation

New Delhi [India], January 24 : Hours after civil aviation regulatory body Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) fined airline Air India Rs 1.1 crore concerning a safety violation matter, the airline said it disagreed with the order and reserved its right to appeal before the regulator.

"We disagree with the order issued by the DGCA. The issues raised were thoroughly examined by Air India along with external experts concluding that there was no compromise on safety, whatsoever," an Air India spokesperson said.

"We are studying the order in detail and will review the options available to us including our right to appeal as well as taking it up with the regulator," the Air India spokesperson said.

While slapping the monetary penalty, the civil aviation regulator earlier today said it had launched an extensive investigation following a safety report filed by an airline employee, alleging violations on certain "long-range terrain critical routes" operated by Air India.

The inquiry indicated non-compliance by the airline, leading to the issuance of a Show Cause Notice to Air India Limited's Accountable Manager.

"In response, DGCA has taken enforcement action, imposing a penalty of Rs 1.10 crore on M/s Air India," DGCA said

DGCA said that the airline's response was scrutinized against statutory provisions and original equipment manufacturer (OEM)-specified performance limits, which revealed discrepancies in the operations of leased aircraft.

