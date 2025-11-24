Air India to witness tangible changes in 2026: CEO Campbell Wilson

New Delhi, Nov 24 Months after the deadly Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 241 lives on board and several others on ground, followed by several other setbacks this year, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Monday said that the airline is set to witness tangible changes in 2026.

Terming 2026 as “the year of change” for the company, Wilson announced changes across the group’s fleet, in-flight upgrades including the menu with fine-dining plating and personalised attention in business class, and enhanced lounge experience.

“2026 will be the year of change for Air India. Tangible things will roll out,” Wilson said, while speaking to reporters at its Air India Training Academy in Gurugram.

“More than 50 per cent of Air India’s widebody fleet will be modern by the end of CY 2026. More than 85 per cent of the narrowbody fleet now features the new product. In 2026, the new and retrofitted fleet will be complemented by enhanced in-flight experiences and lounges,” he added.

Noting that Air India continues to invest in building the aviation ecosystem, Wilson informed that 82 per cent (104) of Air India's narrowbody fleet will now be modern.

In the case of the widebody fleet, 57 per cent will have modern interiors by the end of CY 2026. It will also double to 36 by the end of CY 2026.

The retrofit of 50 Air India Express B737-8 aircraft will be completed by mid-2026.

"The first two retrofitted B787-8 will return in Q1 2026, while retrofit of all 26 legacy B787-8 is expected to be completed by mid-2027," the CEO said.

"First line-fit B787-9 will arrive by the end of 2025. Six new widebody (A350-1000 and B787-9) aircraft, and at least 20 narrowbody aircraft will arrive by the end of CY 2026," he added.

Currently, the total weekly international flights with the upgraded aircraft are 52 per cent, which is expected to rise by 81 per cent by the end of CY26, Wilson said.

Similarly, from the current 80 per cent domestic flights with a new experience, it will rise to 96 per cent by CY26.

The airline is also expected to have the widest connectivity to 800 cities across the world from India via 110 codeshare and interline partnerships.

“From the 76,000 premium economy seats on offer every week, the number will rise substantially as new and retrofitted aircraft join the fleet,” the CEO said.

He added that about 2,000 cabin crew are being upskilled every month with new training, including wine masterclasses, mixology sessions, epicurean interest groups, and culinary excellence labs.

