Air India's Airbus A350 marks International debut

New Delhi [India], May 2 : Air India has launched flights on the Delhi-Dubai route with its new Airbus A350-900 aircraft according to a statement by Air India.

The launch of flight on this route marks the international debut of Air India's recently acquired aircrafts, making it the sole carrier to operate the A350 between India and Dubai.

The commencement of flights was celebrated with pre-departure ceremonies at both Delhi and Dubai airports, where guests were presented with A350 memorabilia.

According to the statement by the company, Air India's A350-900 aircraft has a three-class cabin configuration with 316 seats, including 28 private Business suites, 24 Premium Economy seats, and 264 Economy seats. All seats are equipped with the latest technology and the entertainment systems.

Airbus A350-900 is a long-range passenger aircraft that can accommodate 300-350 passengers in a three-class configuration. It has a range of 15,000 kilometers.

According to Airbus, the A350 is powered by two Trent XWB turbofan engines that result from a very close collaboration between Airbus and the powerplant's manufacturer, Rolls-Royce. The Trent XWB uses the best technology and materials while benefiting from more than 70 million hours of in-service experience with various Trent versions in airline operation.

Currently, Air India operates a total of 72 flights per week to Dubai from five Indian cities, with 32 flights originating from Delhi, solidifying its strong presence in the region

Air India had made a historic order for 470 aircraft from both Airbus and Boeing, to be delivered over the next five years, the induction of A350s into Air India's fleet began earlier this year as part of the airline's order. This includes a total of 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

With a non-stop flight time of 16-17 hours and a competitive edge in long-haul travel, the A350-900 is expected to enhance Air India's position in the market. It boasts fuel efficiency, burning 25 per cent less fuel than its predecessors.

