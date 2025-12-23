Air Liquide Strengthens Its Presence in India with the Successful Integration of NovaAir Teams

BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 23: Air Liquide India is very pleased to announce the successful onboarding and integration of NovaAir, marking a significant milestone, following the acquisition announced on October 27, 2025. Air Liquide has now officially welcomed NovaAir teams into the Group. This acquisition represents another strategic growth investment for Air Liquide in India.

Following the successful integration of NovaAir last week, Air Liquide has reached an important step in its Indian growth story. This strategic expansion completes the Group's national footprint, positioning it to deliver unparalleled service through combined expertise and a multi-skilled talent pool. Driven by a shared culture of intrapreneurship and innovation, Air Liquide is moving forward with a clear ambition to deliver best-in-class service.

NovaAir operates as a comprehensive industrial gases provider across the vital hubs of East and South India. The company delivers a full spectrum of solutions, ranging from bulk and high-purity specialty gases to integrated onsite services and EPC management (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction). Air Liquide has been present in India since 1992, and this acquisition will benefit from an expanded portfolio of services and a nationwide platform to support key industrial fields. This integration enhances the Group's existing operations in India, spanning industrial and medical gases, engineering and construction, cryogenic manufacturing and specialty chemical ingredients. By merging their expertise, Air Liquide and NovaAir will provide a wide range of services and support a diverse array of sectors across India, including steel production, automotive, electronics, photovoltaics and healthcare.

Benoit Renard, Managing Director, Air Liquide India, stated: "We are very pleased to welcome the NovaAir teams into the Air Liquide family. We are convinced that this acquisition serves a long-term commitment to India's economy. By expanding into the South and East of the country, we complete our national footprint to better serve our customers in a wide range of businesses and to perform with impact, with talented professionals."

