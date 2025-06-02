Airavat and Fly Sirius unite Under New Brand: Transworld Jets

Dubai [UAE], June 2: Airavat and Fly Sirius, renowned for their bespoke private jet charter services, proudly announce their rebranding to Transworld Jets. This strategic move marks a significant milestone, aligning the brands with their parent company, Transworld Group, a global leader in logistics, shipping, and integrated supply chain solutions. The rebranding is a key initiative in the company’s growth journey, aimed at enhancing brand coherence across international markets and reinforcing its commitment to delivering seamless, world-class aviation experiences. The new identity, Transworld Jets, emphasizes the company’s dedication to global excellence, bespoke services, and forward-thinking innovation in the larger aviation space.

As Transworld Jets, the company will continue its tradition of excellence while embracing a bold vision for international growth, sustainability, and customer-centric innovation. Backed by the rich 50-year legacy of Transworld Group, Transworld Jets inherits a deep-rooted tradition of trust, operational excellence, and forward-thinking service, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ESG practices.

Mr. Ramesh S. Ramakrishnan, Chairman of Transworld Group, commented:

“The transition of Airavat and Fly Sirius to Transworld Jets is more than a name change – it is a strategic brand evolution that reflects our collective vision to accelerate global trade, foster sustainable growth, and service the global aviation sector under the Transworld Group umbrella. With Dubai and New Delhi established as our two key hubs, we intend to strengthen our presence across the UAE, the GCC, and Indian markets. This step will not only enhance our international visibility but also unlock new synergies and drive innovation across our aviation portfolio.”

What this means for our clients:

As part of the Transworld Group, we now bring a stronger, unified brand identity with increased global recognition Service Excellence: You will continue to receive the same trusted service from the same dedicated team, with the same unwavering commitment to quality

You will continue to receive the same trusted service from the same dedicated team, with the same unwavering commitment to quality Empowered for the Future: With a renewed vision and brand, we are poised to forge new partnerships, explore global opportunities, and deliver even greater value

Clients and partners can continue reaching out via existing contacts and channels. The transition to Transworld Jets will be reflected across digital platforms and communications progressively.

About Transworld Group

Transworld Group, established in 1977 and headquartered in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Dubai, UAE), is a global shipping and logistics conglomerate with a strong network of worldwide offices. With over four decades of expertise, the group provides comprehensive, one-stop solutions for shipping and logistics needs. Its diverse portfolio includes Ship Owning and Management (Container, Bulk Carriers, and Tankers), Private Luxury Charter Planes, Supply Chain Management, Warehousing, Cold Chain Solutions, Inland Transportation, Multimodal Freight Forwarding, Food Processing and Agri-Logistics, Shipping Agencies, Project Logistics, and E-commerce solutions.

For more information, please contact:

Ajay Jasra +91 9818558146, ajay.jasra@transworld.com or bookings@transworld.com.

