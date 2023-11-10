Airbnb 2023 Winter Release: Introducing Guest Favorites, A Collection of the 2 Million Most-loved Homes on Airbnb

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 10: Airbnb has more than 7 million homes all over the world. Each home is one-of-a-kind, and this uniqueness is what sets Airbnb apart. But guests have told us that with so much variety, it can be hard to know what they're going to get. This is why many people prefer hotels, and it's the #1 obstacle preventing them from booking on Airbnb.

Today, we're introducing three major upgrades to help guests understand exactly what to expect before they book:

- Guest Favorites - A collection of the 2 million most-loved homes on Airbnb based on ratings, reviews, and reliability.

- Revamped ratings & reviews - A redesigned ratings page, with new features to help guests understand the quality of every home.

- Listings tab - A set of new tools for Hosts to manage their listing and showcase the details guests care about most, including an AI-powered photo tour.

"People often describe checking into an Airbnb as a 'moment of truth'- when you find out if the home you booked meets your expectations," said Brian Chesky, Airbnb Co-founder and CEO. "Too often, it doesn't. We're changing that today. With Guest Favorites, revamped reviews, and the new Listings tab, you'll now know exactly what to expect every time you book."

Introducing Guest Favorites

The best way to find a great place to stay is by knowing which homes guests love the most. That's why we created Guest Favorites - a collection of the 2 million most-loved homes on Airbnb based on ratings, reviews, and reliability data from over half a billion trips.

- Great ratings and reviews - Guest Favorites have excellent reviews and are rated above 4.9 stars on average. These homes also receive high marks for ease of check-in, cleanliness, listing accuracy, Host communication, location, and value.

- Outstanding reliability - Guest Favorites have a superb record of reliability, with Host cancellations and quality-related customer service issues of 1% on average.

- Easy to discover on Airbnb - Guest Favorites are available around the world, and they're simple to find on Airbnb. Just look for the new badge in search results and on the listing page, or filter for Guest Favorites.

Nearly two-thirds of Guest Favorites come from Superhosts, who've been recognized for their track record of outstanding hospitality.

Revamped ratings and reviews

Guests have left over 371 million reviews about their stays on Airbnb. These ratings and reviews are the best way to understand the quality of a home. But today, there is limited information on the ratings page, and it's hard for guests to find reviews that are relevant to them. The redesigned ratings page includes three new features that make reviews easier to read and much more helpful.

- Review sorting - Guests can now sort reviews by recency or rating, making it easy to find the reviews they care about the most.

- Ratings distribution - A new chart shows the distribution of reviews from 1 to 5 stars, so guests can easily view the number of positive and negative reviews.

- More review details - Reviews include more information about the reviewer and their trip - including where they're from, their length of their stay, and whether they traveled with family, pets, or in a group.

Introducing the Listings tab

Managing a listing is one of the most essential parts of hosting because it's how guests learn about a home. In fact, we've seen that listings with more details can get up to 20% more bookings. But many listings are missing the details guests care about because adding them has been too difficult. That's why we're introducing the Listings tab - a set of new tools for Hosts to easily manage their listing and showcase the details of their home.

- Listing editor - A redesigned interface makes it easy for Hosts to add details about their listing - including amenities, sleeping arrangements, and more. It's also simple for Hosts to edit their arrival guide with the information guests need before check-in.

- AI-powered photo tour - Hosts can instantly create a photo tour, which organizes photos by rooms to help guests understand the layout of their home. The photo tour is powered by a custom-built Airbnb AI engine trained on over 100 million images that recognizes photos and assigns them to 19 rooms in seconds. Hosts can edit their photo tour at any time and add amenities to each room.

- Smart lock integration - Hosts can connect compatible smart locks to their Airbnb account and automatically generate a unique code for every reservation. Guests can view their entry codes right in the Airbnb app before they arrive. Smart lock integration will begin rolling out in the US and Canada later this year with support for certain locks from Schlage, August, and Yale.

Even more upgrades for Hosts

In addition to the new Listings tab, the 2023 Winter Release includes even more upgrades for Hosts.

- Pricing visibility - The prices Hosts set will include service fees, helping them better understand what guests pay.

- Compare prices - Hosts will have the ability to compare their prices to those of similar listings right in the calendar, making it easy to track local pricing trends.

- New earnings dashboard - A completely redesigned dashboard gives Hosts a clear view of their earnings, including a detailed breakdown of past and future payments, customizable reports, filters, and search.

- New options for Co-Host payouts - Hosts have two new options for sharing payouts with Co-Hosts: share the cleaning fee or share the cleaning fee plus a percentage of the booking amount.

- New Co-Host messaging - Hosts and their Co-Hosts can now communicate in the app with new Inbox features to help them discuss and coordinate upcoming reservations.

Worldwide rollout starting today

Guest Favorites, revamped ratings and reviews, the new Listings tab, and additional upgrades for Hosts will begin rolling out this week. Hosts can try new features today by enrolling in Airbnb Early Access. Smart lock integration will be coming to Early Access for listings in the US and Canada later this year. Pricing visibility and compare prices will be available next year.

