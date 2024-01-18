Airbus A350, Boeing 777X steal show at Wings India 2024

Hyderabad, Jan 18 Boeing 777X and Airbus A350-900 were the centre of attraction at Wings India 2024, Asia’s largest event on civil aviation which began at Begumpet Airport here on Thursday. Around 25 aircraft are on display at the four-day aviation conclave and exhibition.

Boeing's newest widebody aircraft is on display for the first time in India and similarly, Airbus A350 is also being showcased for the first time.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveiled Air India's first Airbus A350.

Air India has ordered 20 Airbus A350-900 and this is the first aircraft to be delivered.

Five more aircraft are scheduled for deliveries through March 2024.

It is set to enter commercial service on January 22, initially operating domestically to and from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

It will be subsequently deployed on international routes.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is also showcasing its indigenous civil platforms, Hindustan-228 aircraft and ALH Dhruv upgraded civil helicopter.

Being organised jointly by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Indian Industry (FICCI), the four-day biennial event focusses on commercial, general and business aviation.

The best of the aviation industry would be showcasing their innovative aviation technology and aircraft machinery at the event whose theme is 'Connecting India to the world in Amrit Kaal: Setting the stage for India Civil Aviation @ 2047'.

Wings India has brought together buyers, sellers, investors, and other stakeholders on a common platform to discuss various aspects of the aviation industry.

While the first two days are for business discussions, the remaining two days will be open for the general public.

The dazzling performance by the Indian Air Force's Sarang aerobatic team added colour to the event.

Five indigenously made helicopters by HAL performed aerobatics over the venue.

Headed by Senior Group Captain SK Mishra, the team lit up the sky with some breathtaking manoeuvres.

