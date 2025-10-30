Airbus Helicopters hosts symposium to advance rotorcraft safety awareness in India

New Delhi [India], October 30 : Airbus Helicopters hosted a symposium on 'Safety and Support and Services' in New Delhi, bringing together helicopter regulators, operators and aviation experts to discuss accident prevention and operational best practices, among others, for India's growing rotorcraft ecosystem.

The day-long event was inaugurated by Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Director General, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and featured addresses by Jurgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, Florence Verlut, Head of Aviation Safety and Quality, Airbus Helicopters, Jerome Ronssin, Head of Light Helicopters Programme, Airbus Helicopters, and Sunny Guglani, Head of Airbus Helicopters, India and South Asia, as per a statement from Airbus.

"At Airbus Helicopters, safety is at the heart of every decision we make - from helicopter design and production to maintenance, pilot training and data analytics," said Florence Verlut in her keynote address.

"Our philosophy is simple: to make every flight safer than the last. Through collaborative forums like this symposium, we are sharing lessons learned and fostering open dialogue with operators and regulators. Our focus is on creating a proactive safety culture and empowering every stakeholder in the ecosystem to play a role in preventing accidents," she added.

Sessions through the day covered a wide range of safety topics, including accident statistics, safety management systems, helicopter flight data monitoring, decision-making frameworks and aerial work best practices.

Participants also shared customer case studies and field experiences, highlighting safety innovations being adopted across Indian helicopter operations - from aerial work missions to emergency response.

The symposium concluded with a forward-looking session on product safety improvements, outlining Airbus Helicopters' future roadmap to enhance reliability and operational safety and mentorship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor