Airbus joins Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya to advance R&D in sustainable aviation fuel

New Delhi, Nov 6 European aerospace company Airbus on Thursday announced a partnership with Indian university Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) to launch a research and development (R&D) project focussed on converting waste into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

The Joint Study Agreement (JSA) is specifically designed to leverage GSV's academic and research excellence with Airbus' global industry expertise to create scalable, indigenous solutions for SAF production from Municipal Solid Waste feedstock, the release said.

The partnership highlights India's commitment to its circular economy goals, and Airbus’ commitment to accelerating the decarbonisation of one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, the release said.

“This JSA marks a critical step in establishing a locally-sourced SAF supply chain, crucial for the long-term sustainability of the Indian aviation market," said Jürgen Westermeier, President and MD, Airbus India & South Asia.

The collaboration will foster an environment of applied research, supporting both the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives in the energy sector, he added.

Airbus will supply resources for advanced R&D equipment, recruit researchers, and assist municipal waste collection in partnership with the Earth Rakshak Foundation a local NGO.

Earth Rakshak Foundation will be responsible for the collection and delivery of municipal solid waste from urban and rural centres for this project.

Julien Manhes, Head of Sustainable Aviation Fuels and Carbon Dioxide Removal, Airbus, highlighted that India's varied feedstock from agricultural and municipal waste to used cooking oil positions it uniquely to become a global hub for SAF production. The country's deep technological expertise makes it a potential global leader in SAF innovation, he added.

