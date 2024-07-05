Airbus partners with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, roll out aviation engineering course

New Delhi [India], July 5 : An MoU has been signed between Airbus and Vadodara-based Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, and as part of it pledged to launch a Btech course on aviation engineering for underprivileged and meritorious engineering students.

The first batch has an enrolment of 40 students, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who attended the event told reporters. Thirty three per cent of these scholarships are reserved for women students.

Complete tuition fees and boarding fees worth Rs 2.5 lakh per annum per student for 40 students will be facilitated by Airbus, said Union Railway Minister and Electronics and Information Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The minister said the students will be provided internship and mentorship by the aerospace company Airbus.

This program is aimed at providing right skill and education to students in India under the new education policy, Vaishnaw told reporters after the programme launch event.

This will be a unique success story of the Government of India's 'Skill India' programme," said Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director of Airbus in India and South Asia.

In September 2023 too, Airbus, a global aerospace industry, and the Vadodara-based Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a partnership that includes the development of academic curricula, faculty, industrial experience, training, and scholarships, and collaboration with international institutes.

"We are thankful to Airbus for their very substantial contribution to regular education as well as executive education programmes at GSV, which will enable the growth of the aviation sector in India through the creation of superior human resources, skilling and cutting-edge research," Prof. Manoj Choudhary, Vice Chancellor, of the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya.

Airbus shares a relationship of collaboration and symbiotic growth with India, with over 50 years. Together with its supply chain, Airbus supports nearly 10,000 jobs in India.

The C295 Final Assembly Line being built in Vadodara is an example of this commitment as it is the first 'Make in India' aerospace program in the private sector that involves the development of a complete industrial ecosystem in the country. Airbus has developed pilot training capabilities in Gurgaon and maintenance training in Bengaluru.

The collaboration with the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya is expected to further support in creation of a skilled workforce for the country's booming aerospace sector.

Airbus said it will also deploy technology solutions to facilitate training and research programmes that will enhance the employability of GSV students.

In addition, Airbus and GSV will appoint a Guest Chair Professor who will enable the establishment of the Centre of Excellence and also support the development of undergraduate and postgraduate aerospace programmes as well as short-term executive programmes such as - Safety Management, Flight Data Analysis and Air Cargo Management - for aviation professionals.

