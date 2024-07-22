Airbus to deliver helicopter H160 to India in early 2025

By Ravi Jalhotra

Marignane [France], July 22 : Airbus is set to deliver its most advanced helicopter, the H160, to India at the beginning of 2025.

Captain Nicolas Boltoukhine, Senior Operational Marketing Manager at Airbus, spoke exclusively toabout the upcoming delivery and the features that set the H160 apart from its competitors.

Boltoukhine said, "We are delivering more and more helicopters. So, the market is ramping up. It (H160) is the safest in the markets and probably one of the best in categories to meet the weather conditions of India. We have been granted a certification in India this year and the first deliveries are going to occur at the very beginning of 2025."

The arrival marks a milestone for both the Indian aviation market and Airbus, as the H160 is known for its cutting-edge technology, safety features, and comfort.

Boltoukhine said, "You've got a jet plane experience in that kind of H160 helicopter, because of the automatism, because of the comfort, because of the way it's built inside."

He added, "We've got, of course, a few customers because it's the very beginning of deliveries, but we are ramping up quite fast. The market is requesting equipment like the H160 add, especially in terms of safety, in terms of comfort. People need to feel comfortable and to feel safe."

The H160 helicopter is designed to offer unparalleled comfort and safety, accommodating one to two pilots and up to 12 passengers.

Its advanced autopilot system, robust safety features, and luxurious interior make it a preferred choice for various sectors, including oil and gas, search and rescue, news gathering, and personal and business aviation.

With 71 H160 helicopters already flying worldwide, amassing over 4,000 flight hours, the demand for this versatile aircraft is rapidly increasing.

The H160's advanced features include a state-of-the-art radar system, a TKS de-icing system, and a comprehensive autopilot, all standard on the helicopter.

"It's about safety and we don't joke with that at Airbus helicopters," Boltoukhine emphasized.

