Airbus to expand Safety Promotion Centres to China, US, Germany and UK

Toulouse [France], July 18 : Airbus is set to expand its Safety Promotion Centres (SPC) to China, the USA, Germany, and the United Kingdom, added Nicolas Bardou, the product safety communications and aircraft accident crisis response advisor, during a discussion with ANI.

The Safety Promotion Centre is a specialized facility focused on enhancing safety within the aviation industry.

The SPC was introduced in 2023 as a strategic initiative to disseminate safety controls. Notably, in India, Airbus operates a satellite SPC located in Bangalore, furthering its global safety outreach.

The core functions of an SPC encompass several key aspects: advancing flight safety through insights gained from past accidents, ensuring the safety of aircraft through meticulous design, manufacturing, testing, and operational practices, and fostering collaboration by promoting information-sharing among employees and the broader air transport community. Safety remains a paramount concern in aircraft technology, and the continual integration of advanced technology plays a crucial role in enhancing safety measures.

The Airbus Safety Promotion Centre in Toulouse operates under the motto "Safety is everyone's business." Bardou also emphasized the significant impact of technological advancements on safety, stating, "What we have observed is that whenever we put additional technology in the body of aircraft it brings an additional level of safety. We are using new technologies in our job that help us better understand safety norms."

In addition to technological innovations, Airbus is also proactively collaborating with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to prepare for future pandemics.

Bardou elaborated on these efforts, stating, "So we are working also with ICAO and EASA to prepare, to have a plan for the next pandemic. It's called Health Onboard within Airbus, and you can find everything on our website. We are working on and we are preparing for the next pandemic to ensure that we can face a new pandemic" he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor