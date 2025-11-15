Airfloa Rail Technology Posts Strong 24 Percent Growth in Net Profit in H1 FY26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: Airfloa Rail Technology Limited (BSE – AIRFLOA | 544516 | INE0XBS01012), a leading manufacturer of railway rolling stock components and turnkey interior solutions, has announced its unaudited financials for H1 FY26.

H1 FY26 Key Standalone Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 90.98 Cr, YoY growth of 6.77%

* EBITDA of ₹ 22.46 Cr, YoY growth of 0.76%

* Net Profit of ₹ 12.09 Cr, YoY growth of 24.25%

* EPS of ₹ 6.72, YoY growth of 7.01%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Manikandan Dakshnamoorthy, Joint Managing Director, said: “Our performance this half-year gives us confidence that we are moving in the right direction. The growth in profit and the strong flow of new orders show that our work is finding the right recognition from our industry partners. We are seeing encouraging traction across our key product lines, and this motivates our teams to keep raising the bar. With a healthy and expanding order book, we now have better visibility for the coming quarters, allowing us to plan our execution more efficiently and strengthen our delivery capabilities.

We are gearing up our processes, people, and capacity to deliver even better. With our recent and smooth listing on the BSE SME behind us, we are excited about the opportunities ahead and the value we aim to create as the rail sector continues to open up.”

Recent Key Order Highlights



• Received ₹113+ crore worth of new orders in a single week, strengthening visibility across Indian Railways and metro projects.

• Active consolidated order book has crossed ₹455 crore, driven by strong order traction in turnkey interiors and critical rolling-stock components.

• Secured multiple orders from ICF Chennai and MCF UP, reinforcing Airfloa's position as a preferred partner for Amrit Bharat and LHB coach programmes.

• Added new high-value interior furnishing orders, including Amrit Bharat and LWSCN coaches, enhancing the revenue mix and execution pipeline.

