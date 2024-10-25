Airox Nigen Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence and Launches Aspire Hydrogen

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 24: Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt. Ltd. is thrilled to announce the celebration of its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of excellence in industrial solutions and hydrogen technologies. This milestone event will be held on 26th October 2024 at Holiday Inn, Aerocity, 7 Pm onwards.

Founded in 1994, Airox Nigen has delivered high-quality gas generation solutions for three decades. From its humble beginnings in Ahmedabad, India, the company has grown into a global leader, partnering with some of the most prominent companies both in India and around the world. Airox has continuously expanded its capabilities to address the evolving needs of industries, setting benchmarks in reliability, innovation, and sustainability.

At this momentous event, they will also officially launch Aspire Hydrogen, an Airox Nigen company. Aspire Hydrogen is poised to become a game-changer in the clean energy space, capable of manufacturing the entire spectrum of products within the hydrogen value chain. This includes electrolyser stacks, purification systems, storage solutions, dispensers, and more.

Aniruddh Agrawal, Chief Strategy Officer at Airox Nigen, remarked, "Aspire Hydrogen represents the future of clean energy, and we are proud to introduce this revolutionary step forward. As we celebrate 30 years of growth and partnerships, we're more focused than ever on positioning India at the forefront of the global green hydrogen revolution."

With Aspire Hydrogen, Airox Nigen is committed to making significant strides toward a sustainable future by harnessing hydrogen's immense potential as a clean energy source.

They would be honored to have you celebrate with them as they reflect on their achievements and look forward to the future of hydrogen technology. The evening promises insightful speeches, exciting product reveals, and an opportunity to network with industry leaders who are at the forefront of sustainable energy solutions.

While talking about the event, Anil K. Agrawal, Founder and Managing Director, shares, "We are proud of our journey over the past three decades and the partnerships we have built across industries. With the launch of Aspire Hydrogen, we are taking a significant step towards a sustainable future, with a focus on producing clean hydrogen solutions for both local and global markets."

About Airox Nigen

Airox Nigen has been a leader in green hydrogen technology since 1994, producing and commissioning adsorption-based gas generators and air dryers with an extensive global export footprint. The company's dedication to in-house manufacturing, quality, and affordability has solidified its reputation as a pioneer in the green hydrogen sector. With the establishment of the world's largest electrolyser and fuel cell production hub in Ahmedabad, Airox Nigen continues to drive innovation and excellence in clean energy solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor