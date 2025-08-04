Airtel arm Xtelify launches cloud platform to accelerate digital transformations for businesses

New Delhi [India], August 4 : Xtelify, a fully-owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, on Monday launched a telco-grade cloud platform - 'Airtel Cloud'.

In a statement, the telecom company said the cloud platform is tailored to handle 140 crore transactions per minute for Airtel's own use in India, besides now being extended to meet the ever-evolving needs of businesses in India.

Hosted on next-gen sustainable data centres, with Gen-AI based provisioning, and managed by certified cloud experts, the "highly secure and reliable" Airtel Cloud offers IaaS, PaaS and advanced connectivity and guarantees secure migration, effortless scaling, lower costs and no vendor lock-ins, it claimed in the statement.

Xtelify also launched an AI-powered, future-ready software platform that will help telcos all around the world rid themselves of underlying complexity, improve customer experience, lower churn and raise ARPU.

Xtelify signed three global partnerships for the newly launched platform.

With Singtel, Xtelify will deploy an enterprise-grade, plug-and-play transformative platform - 'Xtelify Work' equipping Singtel's field teams in Singapore with AI-powered capabilities like fleet optimisation, automated task management and real-time tracking and governance that will enhance their productivity.

With Globe Telecom, Xtelify will deploy its cutting-edge, next-generation, AI-powered customer services platform - 'Xtelify Serve' in the Philippines. This will help Globe Telecom in elevating its customer experience at scale through omni-channel service assurance, streamlining business processes and intelligent data-driven operations.

With Airtel Africa, Xtelify will provide its software platforms, which include Data Engine, Work and IQ. Deploying Xtelify Data Engine and Xtelify Work will empower Airtel Africa's 150K-strong field team across 14 countries with market insights for micro-targeted strategies and unlock critical use cases like spam and fraud protection for their customers across Africa. Xtelify IQ will enable secure, real-time, omnichannel customer engagement, enhancing both service quality and customer experience.

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and MD, Bharti Airtel, said, "It is a very pivotal moment in our history as we take our world class, home grown platforms of Airtel Cloud and software solutions to businesses in India and telcos all over the world. We are privileged to have signed on partnerships with three top-tier companies already - Singtel, Globe Telecom and Airtel Africa."

"Within Airtel, we have been actively harnessing digital innovations at unmatched scale to transform our services and enhance customer experience at Airtel for many years now. This has involved powering over 590 million customer touchpoints and solving some of the most complex telecom challenges in the world. All this is enabled by Airtel Cloud where all our applications run at a very compelling cost. Today, we are also excited to take our telco-grade, sovereign-cloud platform and help businesses in India innovate faster, scale smarter and stay secure in today's rapidly-evolving digital landscape. All controls of our cloud will reside strictly within the country ensuring zero possibility of any entity outside India being able to access any part of this data or its working," Vittal added.

