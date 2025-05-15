Airtel launches new Fraud Detection Solution to fight online frauds

New Delhi [India], May 15 : Airtel has launched a new Fraud Detection Solution on Thursday, which aims to protect its customers from the growing threat of online fraud. This solution specialises in detecting and blocking malicious websites across all communication platforms, including email, Over-The-Top (OTT) apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, SMSes, and browsers, all in real time.

This technology will be seamlessly integrated and automatically enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers at no additional cost.

There is a need for such a solution that arises from the alarming increase in online fraud, which has evolved beyond traditional OTP frauds and deceptive calls. And after Recognizing the severity of this situation, Airtel has implemented an AI-powered, multi-tiered intelligence platform to safeguard its customers from a wide range of scams and fraudulent activities.

According to the press release, this solution has already demonstrated a "remarkable level of accuracy" during six months of trials. Airtel is committed to continuous improvement, aiming to make its networks completely safe from spam and scams.

"Over the last few years, we have come across several instances where unsuspecting customers have been defrauded by ingenious criminals of their hard-earned money," said Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Bharti Airtel.

"We believe this will provide our customers total peace of mind while browsing the internet without the worry of getting scammed. Our AI based tool scans internet traffic, checks with global repositories and our own database of threat actors in real-time and blocks fraudulent websites. Our solution has already reached a remarkable level of accuracy in the 6 months of trials," he added.

Currently, the service is available in the Haryana circle, with a nationwide rollout planned in the near future.

Recently, Telecommunications companies Bharti Airtel and Nokia are expanding their partnership with the deployment of Nokia's Packet Core appliance-based and Fixed Wireless Access solutions for providing a better network experience for Airtel's growing 4G and 5G customer base.

