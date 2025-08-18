Airtel users face widespread network outage

New Delhi, Aug 18 Airtel customers across several parts of India faced a major network outage on Monday, with many reporting problems using mobile data, voice calls and SMS services.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, more than 2,300 complaints were registered by 4:32 PM -- suggesting that the disruption was widespread and affected both mobile data and voice connectivity.

Responding to a post on X that said Airtel users in Delhi-NCR were facing problems making calls, the company said it is working to fix the issue.

Airtel acknowledged the problem and issued a statement saying, “We are currently experiencing a network outage, our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Frustrated users took to social media to report difficulties that lasted for hours. Many complained of being unable to make or receive calls, while some pointed out issues with SMS services.

Others alleged data deductions on 4G networks despite subscribing to 5G plans, raising concerns about the company’s infrastructure and reliability.

“@Airtel_Presence @airtelindia services are completely down. Unable to make or receive calls and even messages are not working. This is causing serious inconvenience. Please resolve the network outage immediately and confirm ETA for restoration,” one user wrote on X.

“If you are an #Airtel user, and unable to make calls, you're not alone. Seems like a widespread outage,” another user mentioned.

On X, the hashtag #AirtelDown began trending as customers from different regions said the outage was not limited to Delhi-NCR but appeared to affect multiple parts of the country.

One user urged fellow customers not to panic if they were unable to contact loved ones, calling it a nationwide issue.

The telecom operator has not shared an estimated time for restoration, but assured users that efforts are underway to bring services back to normal.

