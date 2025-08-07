AIS Launches the 7th Edition of its flagship property AIS Design Olympiad

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS), India's leading integrated glass and window solutions company, is proud to announce the launch of the 7th edition of its national-level design competition -AIS Design Olympiad (ADO) 2025-26. It is open to architecture students across institutions in India. With registrations now open, ADO continues to serve as a dynamic platform for the next generation of architects to showcase their creativity and vision.

In line with its mission to bridge the gap between academic learning and professional practice, ADO 7.0 invites architecture students across India to reimagine the modern workplace through the lens of sustainability and innovation. This year's theme - "Designing Sustainable Facades for Smarter, Greener Workspaces" - challenges students to design intelligent building facades that enhance performance, support occupant well-being, and adapt to the evolving environmental landscape.

The competition is open to undergraduate students from the 3rd to 5th year of all architectural colleges in India.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Vikram Khanna, COO - Consumer Glass & Architectural Institutional Business and CMO - AIS, said, "At AIS, we recognize the growing importance of sustainable design, and through ADO 7.0, we aim to instil this consciousness among future architects. Participants are encouraged to explore new materials, advanced construction techniques, and emerging technologiespushing the boundaries of conventional design to create efficient, future-ready structures. This competition is not just about design excellence; it's about fostering an understanding of responsible building practices, technical precision, and human-centric innovation.''

Curated by acclaimed architects Ar. Vivek Bhole, Principal, Vivek Bhole Architects Pvt. Ltd. (VBA), Mumbai. and Ar. Karl Wadia, Design Principal, Hafeez Contractor, Mumbai, who also serve as national jury members, ADO follows a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process. Every entry is reviewed by a distinguished panel comprising some of India's most respected architects at both regional and national levels. Beyond competition, ADO is a holistic learning experience - students gain valuable mentorship from industry leaders and develop an early understanding of real-world architectural challenges.

Ar. Vivek Bhole, remarked, "Architecture has the profound ability to shape the way we live, work, and interact with the world around us. In the face of climate urgency and evolving work culture, the responsibility of architects extends beyond form and functionit is about creating regenerative spaces that inspire and perform. ADO 7.0 inspires the students to challenge conventional boundaries, rethink facades as more than enclosures, and design them in a manner that fosters collaboration, creativity, and sustainability."

Ar. Karl Wadia, added, "A truly net-zero green workspace is more than just an efficient shell - it is a living, breathing ecosystem that nurtures innovation, well-being, and sustainability. As architects, we have the power to redefine facades transforming them from static envelopes into dynamic contributors to energy efficiency, daylight optimization, and user comfort. With ADO 7.0, students of architecture step into the future, embracing new possibilities to create workspaces that don't just function they inspire.''

Registrations close on 30th November 2025.

For complete details and to register, visit: www.aisglass.com/ado

About Asahi Glass India (AIS)

AIS is India's leading integrated glass and windows solutions company. It provides end-to-end solutions to the customers right from manufacturing, processing, fabrication and installation. It is a sand-to-solutions organization offering varied glass products and solutions for the industrial as well as end customers in the domestic and international markets. AIS strictly adheres to the stringent quality norms of both the global and domestic OEMs and follows all Indian and International quality standards.

