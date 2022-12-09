AISL 2022 Series, a landmark forum launched at Four Seasons, Mumbai

When the world order of doing businesses have changed today, post pandemic, how can re-looking at investments be an exception? We always knewAlternate investments generally offer opportunities, to diversify and explore newer avenues of investment. Over time, a well-planned, diversified, portfolio could help investors minimize their overall risks, and increase long-term ROI (Return on Investments). Alternatively, they also generate high- delta for investments, with a defined exit mechanism.

However, in such changing markets, updating oneself on new innovations in this space, choosing the best alternative investments, and protecting your assets are imperative to ensuring higher returns.

AISL 2022, would work as a catalyst between the investors and Real estate players and alternative investments.

The evening would remain etched in people's memories as an immersive experience and a value-add - both professional and personal. 'AISL - Alternative Investments Sustainable Lifestyles', by Brand Torque, saw over 200 key stake holders and business owners flock to the Four Seasons hotel, Mumbai, on November 18th ,2022.

The event began with the ceremonial lighting of a lamp, offering gratitude for the realization of a vision. This was a passion project for Madhushree Dutta, CEO of Brand Torque and her associates, that was conceived over three years ago.

Madhushree Dutta said, "AISL 2022 will be a multi-city project that would assemble the entire ecosystem of investors, family businesses, real estate developers, & creators of alternate assets to exchange ideas, understand new opportunities, and expand networks globally. We wish to execute substantial transactions through this initiative seamlessly and be "Value Creators" for our stakeholders.

The concept was humbly supported by established and progressive real estate partners like Ashar Group, Tridhaatu Realty, Avant and Nyati Group, who presented real estate as an alternative asset class to a select group of entrepreneurs and astute professionals who value 'exclusivity and success'.

Madhushree Dutta, the Founder, and CEO of Brand Torque LLP, comments on the successful accomplishment of the event, "AISL 2022 is a dream come true. We envisioned, built and executed the first forum of the Series,and brought in a certain community together, that needed this and was cherry picked and we offered them an enriching experience".

The event was also enriched by Associates from diverse backgrounds. Grant Thornton Bharat supported this initiative as Knowledge Partner and Outreach Partners like Indian Business Group, and World Trade Centre also extended their support.

The Chief Guests for the evening were Vikas Kalantri, Chairman of the World Trade Centre and President of the All India President's Association and Ibrahim Ameer, the Finance Minister of the Maldives.

All around the ballroom, a unique ambience was fostered with the display of Art as an Alternative Asset.

The evening was curated to be varied and engaging and hence there was a themed panel discussion and a scintillating Game Round which saw audience members participating.

The first panel was titled, 'Alternative Investments in the contemporary world! Featuring Khushroo Panthaky (Chartered Accountant) as Moderator, Ajay Ashar, CMD (Ashar Group), Pritam Chivukula, Co-founder & Director (Tridhaatu Realty), Sudeep Saha, CMD (Avant Group).

Post a short refreshment break, a Game Rounds ensued, with Rapid-fire & Fastest Fingers First Rounds, moderated by Madhushree Dutta (Brand Torque LLP) &Manoj Ajgaokar (Grant Thornton Bharat). The idea was to lighten up the mood and create audience engagement.

Panel two covered an insightful topic, 'Art, Lifestyle and Sustainability' with a fascinating amalgamation of panelists. Moderated by Lloyd Pinto (Grant Thornton Bharat), the panelists included Ms.Tejashree Joshi - Head of Environment and Sustainability (Godrej & Boyce), Mickey Narula (celebrated musician and healer) and two other panelists from the Art side. This panel was conducted post-event, as a webinar.

As an extension to AISL 2022 (ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS & SUSTAINABLE LIFESTYLES), Brand Torque introduced the "AISL Lumiere Awards" for the first time in the same forum. The goal was to highlight and celebrate the excellence of some distinct personalities from various industries and fields of work who have shone in different ways. People from Business to Art to Performing Arts were all recognized and honored for their exemplary contribution to their respective fields of work.

Brand Torque is now staged to launch AISL 2023 in Bangalore and Delhi soon .They also have few ambitious projects coming up both domestic and international.

Brand Torque as an organization endorses a model - RCC: Research | Content | Connect. They run their business with Key Values called EPIC - that stands for Excellence, Passion, Integrity and Creativity. They live by their values and believe in 'Walk the Talk' principle, and have an impeccable record of churning superior content and seamless delivery, across all their initiatives from the past.

Brand Torque focusses in offering "INTRINSIC VALUE' to their participating partners and present them "uniquely" in the competitive landscape today ,and eventually help them to make transactions through a relationship-based model ,that is very critical for incremental and continual business, for any entity .

