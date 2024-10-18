Aivot Golf and Sports Management Partners with Shapoorji Pallonji to Launch PGA Golf Courses in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: AIVOT Golf & Sports Management Pvt Ltd, the exclusive golf facility & development partner of the PGA of America in India, is proud to announce the launch of India's first set of PGA of America-branded golf courses in partnership with Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Stonecraft Group and Tvastar Golf in India. The new state-of-the-art golf course will be located in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Hyderabad, setting a new benchmark for golf excellence in India.

The ground-breaking project represents a significant milestone in the development of golf in India. It combines world-class design, cutting-edge facilities, and unparalleled service. This collaboration aims to create a premier golfing destination that caters to both professional and amateur golfers.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Alok Tiwari, CEO of AIVOT Golf & Sports Management, expressed, “We are thrilled to bring the prestigious PGA of America brand to India. These golf courses in India will elevate the golfing experience and promote the sport in the country. Our partnerships with Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Stonecraft Group and Tvastar Golf ensures that these projects will be of the highest standard. In addition, David Blum, Managing Director of AIVOT Golf & Sports Management, was kind enough to share, “Our vision is to create a golfing paradise that combines luxury, sport, and community. The Mumbai, Navi Mumbai (MMR) and Hyderabad course will be a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in the world of golf.”

The PGA of America-branded golf course in Mumbai, Hyderabad & Navi Mumbai (MMR) are meticulously designed to deliver an exceptional golfing experience, showcasing world-class amenities. It features an 18-hole championship course, expertly crafted by Lobb + Partners to meet international standards. The state-of-the-art clubhouse offers luxurious amenities, a variety of dining options, and a pro shop for all your golfing needs.

Sean Thornberry, Director of Global Development at PGA of America, highlighted the point, “The PGA of America is excited to extend its legacy to India through this landmark project. We believe this facility and new-found partnership between AIVOT Golf & Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate will serve as a catalyst for the growth of golf in the region and inspire a new generation of golfers and PGA Professionals.”

Furthermore, the on-site golf academy provides player development programs led by PGA Professionals, ensuring golfers of all levels can enhance their skills. Committed to sustainability, the course incorporates eco-friendly design practices that preserve the natural landscape, making it a premier destination for golf enthusiasts.

The efforts made by AIVOT Golf & Sports Management were truly appreciated when Venkatesh Gopalkrishnan, CEO & Managing Director of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, commented: “We are honoured to partner with AIVOT Golf & Sports Management and the PGA of America to develop this iconic golf course. Our commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with this project's objectives, and we are confident it will set new standards for golfing in India.”

Kirthi Chilukuri, CEO & Managing Director of Stonecraft Group, commented : “We're excited to partner with AIVOT Golf & Sports Management and the PGA of America to develop a state-of-the-art tournament-level golf course in Hyderabad. This collaboration embodies our commitment to sustainable development, creating world-class facilities that not only elevate the sport but also seamlessly integrate biophilic design, showcasing the distinct landscapes of each region.”

About AIVOT Golf & Sports Management Pvt Ltd

AIVOT Golf & Sports Management Pvt Ltd is the exclusive facility & golf development license holder of the PGA of America in India, dedicated to designing, building, and operating world-class golf courses. With a mission to elevate the sport of golf in India, AIVOT brings unparalleled expertise and innovation to every project.

About PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators, and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors, and the Ryder Cup, one of the world's foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate



Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a leading real estate developer known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. With a portfolio of iconic projects across India, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate continues to set new benchmarks in the real estate industry.

About Stonecraft Group

Stonecraft Group is a leading real estate and infrastructure developer, renowned for integrating biophilic design principles into its luxury residential, commercial, and recreational projects. By blending innovative architecture with nature-inspired elements, Stonecraft Group creates spaces that promote well-being while prioritizing sustainability. The company is committed to environmental responsibility and has demonstrated this through landmark projects, including the creation of the world's largest Miyawaki forest. By incorporating green building practices, Stonecraft Group is committed to delivering world-class living spaces that enhance urban environments while promoting sustainability, community well-being, and long-term growth.

