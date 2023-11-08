Ajay Ajmera, the Textile King of Surat, Discusses Triumphs and Challenges with Ashneer Grover

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 8: Ajay Ajmera, Founder and CEO of Surat-based Ajmera Fashion, a prominent textile manufacturer and exporter, engaged in an inspiring dialogue with Third Unicorn founder Ashneer Grover during the latter’s Surat visit.

Mr Ajmera, who has overcome humble beginnings and several hurdles to gain prominence as a textile entrepreneur, was excited about meeting the former co-founder and MD of BharatPe and the Shark Tank judge.

“Ashneer ji is a well-known and respected name in the field of finance and technology and a source of inspiration for many startups and young entrepreneurs. Meeting him and sharing our stories was a great experience. I also gained tremendous insights about entrepreneurship, risk-taking and the use of technology, from him,” says Mr Ajmera, who is also a business coach and motivator.

In a heartwarming gesture, Mr Ajmera presented a custom-made silk saree adorned with images of Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, also a successful entrepreneur, to the latter. Ajmera welcomed both to the Textile City and expressed confidence that they would cherish this special gift.

Making a mark in the Textile City has been anything but easy for Mr Ajmera. Originally from Sikar in Rajasthan, and the youngest of seven siblings, Mr Ajmera, founded Ajmera Fashion in 2011. He spent several years working in textile companies to master the industry before launching his own venture. Starting from a small office, Ajmera Fashion is now a leading textile manufacturer in Surat with exports to more than 30 countries globally. He attributes his success to a fearless approach to taking risks and staying true to one’s core values and aspirations.

“I have faced many ups and downs in the industry. There were times when things were especially bad, but I realized that when we come from nothing, we have nothing to lose. That mindset helped me achieve success,” he says.

While his success speaks volumes, Mr Ajmera has also made a significant contribution to the cause of women empowerment. He has helped more than 10,000 women become self-reliant by providing self-employment opportunities to them in the last 12 years. The company’s mission is to create employment opportunities as well as supporting and guiding aspiring textile entrepreneurs.

Mr Ajmera’s efforts have not gone unnoticed as he has been awarded several prestigious honours and awards over the years recognizing his immense contribution. He and Ajmera Fashion have received over 30 awards, including the – Textile King Award by Divya Bhaskar in 2020, Champions of Change Award 2021 presented by Goa Governor, The Most Promising Women Designer Clothes Manufacturers of the Year (Gujarat) by World Signature Awards in 2019, Rashtriya Vikas Ratan Award by National Achievers Recognition Forum in 2019, Most Admired Manufacturer of Women Apparels in Gujarat by Worldwide Achievers & Zee Business in 2018, and many more.

When he thinks back on his life journey and how he has achieved his success, he says, “You must think in the limitless terms of abundance and success. Thinking is among the greatest powers we possess and it’s our choice to use it negatively or positively.”

During the session with Ajay Ajmera, Ashneer Grover shared his perspectives on the role of founders in business. He said that only the founders know how they are managing the show. He emphasised that people do not realise the hard work it takes to become a successful entrepreneur and called for greater understanding and appreciation of the founders’ role.

