Ajeenkya DY Patil University Organizes Eighth Annual Graduation Ceremony

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 1: The eighth convocation ceremony of Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) was organized recently. The Ceremony was held in the august presence of Chief Guest Ramesh Bais, Governor of Maharashtra. Dr Ajeenkya DY Patil-President-ADYPU presided during the Ceremony. Pooja Patil, Chairperson, Ajeenkya DY Patil Group graced the occasion. Prof. Hrridaysh Deshpande, Vice Chancellor presented the university report.

The grand convocation witnessed the presence of five eminent stalwart leaders who were conferred with the Doctor of Letters - Honoris Causa (D.Litt.) for their valuable contribution to the world of entrepreneurship, law, national security, cinema, business and society.

The recipients included Bharat Amalkar, Educationist and Promoter of Social Entrepreneurship, J Sai Deepak, Counsel Supreme Court of India and Author- The Bharat Tetralogy, Robert Walton MBE, President, Restaurant Association of Great Britain, Lt. Gen. Vinod Khandare (Retd), Principal Advisor Ministry of Defence, GOI, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Indian Filmmaker were conferred with The Degree of Doctor of Letters Honoris Causa (D.Litt.) of the university.

Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais referred to Vikasit Bharat@2047 'Voice of Youth' launched by Prime Minister he said that youth should share their thoughts.

He said that today's generation of students are seeing a transformational journey of our country transitioning from a developing nation to a developed nation presenting them with lots of opportunities. This is the time for students to play an important role in this transformational journey. Students should become entrepreneurs with new ideas and startups. He added that the stability of the country will need inclusive growth which will benefit everybody especially those at the bottom of the economic pyramid. In this regard he urged Universities like 'ADYPU' to adopt a village and involve students in the progress of the village so that they become sensitive and responsible citizens.

Dr Ajeenkya DY Patil, President, Ajeenkya DY Patil University said, "The University is making a positive impact on the society through its distinctive education, innovative research and most importantly its relentless pursuit of excellence in teaching and learning. The university has undertaken an ambitious infrastructure development plan which would create world-class facilities for students and research. To prepare our students for a VUCA world, we are focusing on life skills as much as the domain-specific skills. We are making conscious efforts to blend the Bhartiya Knowledge Systems in our academic delivery to be the bridge in linking Bharat with the world."

In his welcome address, Hrridaysh Deshpande, Vice Chancellor, Ajeenkya DY Patil University presented the University Report. He highlighted the new cutting-edge multidisciplinary programs initiated at the university such as Space Technology, Digital Health Technology and many more. He mentioned about the several international partnerships that the university forged in the year to enhance student and faculty mobility. He proudly presented that the ADYPU graduates have one of the highest employer satisfaction as our graduates are work-ready and equipped with the skills and knowledge to contribute and make a real difference.

Around 852 students across 13 Masters's programs and 23 Bachelor's programs including Management, Design, Engineering, Law, Architecture, Hotel Management, Film and Media were conferred degrees. This includes the first batch of five Ph.D. scholars which is a testament of ADYPU's commitment to Research-oriented education. At the graduation ceremony, 159 students from various programs were honored with Gold, Silver and Bronze medals for academic excellence.

