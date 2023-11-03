Ajivasan ACT 2023: A Triumphant Celebration of Music and Inspiration

From L- Sonu Nigam, Padma and Suresh Wadkar, Sukhwinder Singh at Ajivasan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: The second season of Ajivasan ACT, the highly anticipated music event presented by Suresh Wadkar’s Ajivasan Music and Dance Academy, was a resounding success. Held on October 29, 2023, at the Ajivasan Music Academy in Mumbai, the event brought together celebrated dignitaries from the music industry, aspiring artists, and music enthusiasts alike for a day-long celebration of music that transcended boundaries. Present for the event were Suresh Wadkar, Sonu Nigam, Padma Wadkar, Rahul Vaidya & Shreyas Puranik to name a few.

The event kicked off with a series of insightful panel discussions featuring notable figures such as Rekha Bhardwaj, Swanand Kirkire, and Piyush Mishra. These discussions covered various facets of the music industry, from the creative process to the business side of things, and offered valuable insights and inspiration to the audience. The highlight of the event was the live performances by renowned singer Sukhwinder Singh and talented Ajivasan students. Sukhwinder Singh captivated the audience with his soulful renditions of popular songs, while the Ajivasan students showcased their incredible skills and potential.

Ajivasan ACT is a unique platform that seamlessly integrates art, commerce, and technology within the realm of music. The event aims to empower artists and give free music to underprivileged children. The proceeds from the event will be utilized towards this noble cause.

Padma Wadkar, show Director, Ajivasan Academy & Studios, quips, “Ajivasan ACT is a wonderful platform that celebrates the power of music. It is a great opportunity for aspiring artists to learn from the best and to showcase their talent to the world.”

Suresh Wadkar, addressing the music fraternity shared, “Ajivasan ACT is a symphony of inspiration, where the maestros of music share their wisdom and the prodigies of tomorrow take flight. It is a platform where artistry meets commerce and technology, where dreams take shape, and where the magic of music comes to life.”

About Ajivasan

Ajivasan; earlier known as Vasant Sangeet Vidyalaya was founded in 1932 in Srinagar by Acharya Jialal Vasant (Guruji) under the patronage of Smt. Rameshwari Nehru. With about twenty-five students under his tutelage, Guruji started out on the musical journey of Sangeet Sadhana. The iinstitute has a reputation of providing scientific training in Hindustani Classical Music, and the students had the opportunity to perform with the master himself on several occasions. After his demise, his daughter Prem Vasant, along with disciple Suresh Wadkar, decided to fulfil Guruji’s dream of establishing a Gurukul, a place where the music aspirants get the benefit of residing and learning music. Thus, was born Suresh Wadkar’s Ajivasan Music Academy (the term Ajivasan was coined from ACHARYA JIALAL VASANT SANGEET NIKETAN in fond memory of Guruji). Ajivasan Music & Dance Academy is the result of a Guru with a vision and passion for turning the heart of the world towards the universality and magnanimity of Indian Classical Music.

