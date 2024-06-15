Ajooni Biotech Limited Announces Acquisition of 555,000 Sq. Yards of Land for Moringa Plantation in Patan District, Gujarat

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: Ajooni Biotech Limited (NSE: AJOONI), a PURE VEG. animal health care solutions company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 555,000 square yards (49,95,000 square feet) of land in the Patan District of Gujarat, near the village of Harij. This strategic move marks a significant step forward in their commitment to sustainable agriculture and highlights the numerous benefits of Moringa cultivation.

Ajooni is advancing with two key verticals: cattle feed production and Moringa cultivation. By integrating Moringa into their cattle feed formulations, company aims to enhance the nutritional value of animal feed, thereby improving milch animal nutrition and productivity, while also contributing to the reduction of global warming.

Company will oversee the entire Moringa cultivation process, from sowing to processing, ensuring complete control over the value chain. This approach enables them to maintain stringent quality control, manage costs effectively, and ensure product consistency.

Moringa is renowned for its rich nutritional profile, serving as a potent source of essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. Its medicinal properties, including anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial effects, offer significant therapeutic potential for various health conditions. Additionally, providing nutrient-rich fodder for livestock enhances animal health and productivity.

The plantation of Moringa benefits both local communities and the environment. It addresses nutritional deficiencies, particularly in regions grappling with malnutrition, and promotes overall well-being. Company initiative embodies a holistic approach to sustainable development, meeting nutritional, health, environmental, and economic needs, thereby fostering a better quality of life for communities worldwide.

Moringa oil, extracted from the seeds, is a viable feedstock for biodiesel and aviation fuel. Additionally, the bark of the Moringa tree can be utilized to produce activated carbon and has the potential to generate lithium for electric vehicle batteries.

Moringa is regarded as a miraculous tree due to the utilization of every part of it.

* Renewable energy: Moringa oil is made from crushing moringa seed and moringa oil is having characteristics of making aviation oil.

* Biodiesel from moringa oil. It is successfully used in different parts of world as a raw material for manufacturing of Biodiesel.

* Bark of Moringa is used to make charcoal and it is further processed and can be used in Electric vehicle as Lithium. (Research papers are already published regarding this)

* Moringa leaves are used in Nutraceutical Industries as Raw material.

* Moringa leaves are anti-inflammatory in nature due to the presence of isothiocyanates.

* Moringa leaves stabilize blood sugar.

* Moringa leaves are rich in amino acid and 18 types of amino acids are found in Moringa.

* Moringa branches are shredded in small pieces and are used as a fodder.

* Moringa oil cake is a rich source of oil and Protein and can be replaced by Mustard cake, Cotton cake & this further reduces the cost of Animal feed.

* Moringa used in PURE VEG. Cattle feed improves the nutritional value of feed & it improves the overall health of cattle and increases milk by 10 to 15% of cattle.

* With the PURE VEG cattle feed and supplement feed operations running on autopilot, Ajooni Biotech Limited is now focusing on Moringa. Successful research and commercial production are set to commence in FY 2025-26.

