Akanksha Kanwal Shukla’s Elegance Embrace: Beatitude’s Voyage to International Splendor

New Delhi (India) March 23: Akanksha Kanwal Shukla, founder of Beatitude, leads a transformative initiative to showcase the timeless elegance of Indian handcrafted products on a global scale. With a childhood imbued with a love for artisanal creations, Akanksha's mission is clear: to elevate Indian artistry by offering meticulously handwoven sarees that seamlessly fuse tradition with contemporary flair. Through Beatitude, Akanksha endeavours to not only share the beauty of Indian craftsmanship worldwide but also to preserve and transmit the rich legacy of Indian traditional attire to future generations. Stay tuned as Beatitude paves the way for a new era of cultural appreciation and sustainable fashion.

Akanksha is also a renowned brand strategist and introduces the “SLATE” course, aimed at empowering entrepreneurs in successful brand building. With over 12 years of industry experience, she provides invaluable insights in live sessions covering branding essentials, storytelling, brand identity, audience engagement, and scaling up. Participants emerge equipped to navigate today’s competitive market landscape.

Like a symphony of serenity, Beatitude gracefully emerged from its humble beginnings as a 5000 INR startup to a resplendent 30 Crores INR enterprise. Each order symbolised not merely a transaction but a testament to the unwavering pursuit of excellence. Amidst the tumult of trials, none posed a greater challenge than the formidable impact of COVID-19. Yet, fortified by innovation and bolstered by the steadfast loyalty of our clientele, we emerged from this crucible stronger than ever before.

Akanksha stated Beatitude not only weathered storms but transformed adversity into opportunity. As the brand charts its course into the future, our commitment to excellence shines with an intensity that illuminates the path ahead.

Akanksha undertook a proactive approach, focusing on the expansion of the weaver base through innovative training programs aimed at enhancing skill and productivity. Her dedication to fostering transparent communication with customers, coupled with her passion for educating them about the intricate craftsmanship behind each piece, proved instrumental in navigating through this period of growth and demand.

Through Akanksha’s visionary leadership, Beatitude not only met but exceeded expectations, emerging as a beacon of excellence in the world of handcrafted Indian attire. Her unwavering dedication to preserving the legacy of Indian artistry while embracing modernity has cemented Beatitude’s position as a trusted purveyor of fine craftsmanship, poised to continue elevating Indian art to global acclaim for generations to come.

Addressing budding entrepreneurs, especially those venturing into fashion or e-commerce, Akanksha shared some valuable advice from her own experience. She emphasized the importance of understanding the purpose and goals of your business and planning things carefully. Drawing from her own journey, she highlighted the need to stay strong during tough times and see challenges as opportunities to learn and grow.

She also stressed the importance of keeping customers happy and trying out new ideas to stay ahead. Akanksha's words offer encouragement and guidance to those starting out on their own entrepreneurial paths, reminding them that success is possible with perseverance and innovation.

