Akasa Air adopts Digi Yatra’s facial recognition system at 9 airports

New Delhi, Feb 20 Akasa Air on Tuesday introduced the adoption of Digi Yatra’s facial recognition system across nine major airports across the country including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Pune.

“Adoption of DigiYatra reflects Akasa Air’s ongoing commitment to innovation and providing an unparalleled travel experience for its passengers,” said the airline’s spokesperson.

The Digi Yatra service, a fully biometric-based self-boarding solution, ensures a hassle-free travel experience for passengers.

Before entering the terminal, travellers can conveniently register their ID and biometric data, along with their flight details, on the user-friendly DigiYatra app.

As they navigate through the airport, state-of-the-art biometric technology authenticates and verifies passengers' identities, offering the highest levels of safety and security.

