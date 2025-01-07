Akasa Air appoints Belson Coutinho as COO as competition rises

Mumbai, Jan 7 Low-cost carrier Akasa Air on Tuesday said it has appointed Belson Coutinho as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Coutinho will lead Akasa Air’s crucial operational functions, responsible for inflight services, airport services, maintenance and engineering, flight operations and operational excellence, among others.

In November, the airline carried 674,000 domestic passengers, capturing a market share of 4.7 per cent, as India’s domestic aviation sector last year surpassed its 2023 traffic levels.

“Belson's multifaceted role over the years had him successfully collaborate with cross-functional teams across airline operations, developing a good understanding of the functioning of operational departments,” said Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air.

“We are confident that under his leadership, we will continue to enhance our operational efficiency, deliver on our values of service excellence, and make significant strides toward achieving our vision of becoming a world-class airline,” he added.

Coutinho has been part of Akasa Air’s executive committee since the airline’s inception in 2022.

Since its inception, Akasa Air has served over 14 million passengers and connects 22 domestic and five international cities.

The carrier launched its first commercial flight on August 7, 2022 to support the growing demand across India and commenced international operations on March 28 2024, offering non-stop flights from Mumbai to Doha.

Internationally, Akasa Air operates flights to Doha, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Kuwait.

The low-cost carrier has placed a firm order of 226 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes. It currently operates 26 737 MAX aircraft.

Akasa Air faces challenges and profitability remains a key priority for the airline, as competition among the low-cost carriers increases.

India’s commercial airlines flew 1.42 crore passengers on domestic routes in November this year, which represents a robust 12 per cent increase compared to the same month in the previous year, according to data by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

