Akasa Air boosts 'Pets on Akasa' service with new perks for travellers

New Delhi [India], September 29 : Akasa Air has announced key enhancements to its popular pet travel service, 'Pets on Akasa', and now passengers can travel with two pets in the cabin, up from the previous limit of one, a release said.

This upgraded service aims to offer more convenience and flexibility for pet owners, a release said. Since its launch in November 2022, Pets on Akasa has successfully transported over 8,500 pets nationwide.

The airline continues to act on customer feedback, as demonstrated by key policy enhancements introduced in May 2024. These include increasing the permissible weight for pets in the cabin to 10 kg and extending the validity of pet travel certificates to 15 days, further streamlining the travel experience for pet parents, it said.

Pets on Akasa currently operates across 24 domestic cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Lucknow.

This move stems from the airline's customer-focused approach and adaptability to evolving passenger needs, the release said.

Passengers flying with their pets on Akasa Air enjoy a range of complimentary value-added services, including a pre-booked window seat, priority check-in and baggage delivery, and Board First, ensuring an elevated flying experience. The airline has undertaken extensive research and provided specialised training for its customer care centre, airport staff, and in-flight teams, highlighting its commitment to delivering the highest standards of care, safety, and comfort throughout the journey.

Akasa Air has also partnered with Umeed for Animals Foundation, which is a Gurgaon-based non-profit animal rehabilitation organisation dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals. The airline collaborates with the NGO to implement best practices across various processes and policies, continually enhancing pet comfort and safety.

The airline also provides additional perks to passengers and stated in the release that the booking window has been reduced to 24 hours before departure, down from 48 hours, allowing last-minute travellers to make arrangements more easily.

Akasa Air, serving over 21 million passengers, operates a modern fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with a total of 226 planes on order. The fleet is designed to reduce fuel consumption, cut carbon emissions, and provide a quieter, more comfortable cabin environment, the release added.

