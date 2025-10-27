Akbar Travels Chairman Dr. K.V. Abdul Nazar Honoured with Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Award

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: The Indo-Arab Confederation, which began its operations in Kozhikode in 1994, organised its 30th Annual Global NRI Convention at the R Nest Banquet Hall, Wagle Estate, Thane.

Former Governor of Goa and Mizoram, Adv. P.S. Sreedharan Pillai was honoured in recognition of his significant contributions to the cultural and social spheres over the past fifty years.

Acknowledging his outstanding contributions to the field of travel and tourism, the founder and chairman of the Akbar Group of Companies, Dr K.V. Abdul Nazar, was honoured with the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Award.

Legislative Council Member Niranjan Davkhare and Lion Kumaran Nair attended the function.

As part of the cultural segment, Tara Varma presented the Kathakali performance "Poothana Moksham" in Hindi, while Nedumpally Krishnamohan presented a music fusion program.

The meeting was presided over by the organisation's president, Adv. P.R. Rajkumar. Sreekanth Nair delivered the welcome address, and Maliyekkal Koya proposed the vote of thanks.

