Akiko Global announces the launch of AkikoPay

New Delhi [India], December 3: Akiko Global Services is preparing to reshape India's digital finance ecosystem with the launch of AkikoPay One App. Infinite Opportunities. Led by Founder & Promoter Ankur Gaba, the NSE-listed company introduces a comprehensive financial and lifestyle super app aimed at simplifying digital transactions and services.

With an established 25M+ user base and an asset-light, risk-light distribution model, AkikoPay enters the market positioned for efficient and scalable growth. "We're leveraging our distribution funnel and rich credit signals to build a high-intent platform with minimal marketing burn," says Mr Gaba. "Our target is to onboard 1 million users in the first six months."

AkikoPay will roll out in two phases. Phase 1 launching in December 2025 will debut foundational payments (Wallet, UPI), travel bookings, and a full Credit Distribution Layer offering personal and business loans.

Phase 2 in March 2026, which sees the complete super-app experience - advanced credit cards, broader insurance offerings (health, motor, life), investments (SIPs, mutual funds), and an AI Chat Box as a personal Finance Co-Pilot.

With features ranging from QR payments and micro-credit access to automated savings journeys, AkikoPay aims to deliver a smooth and integrated user experience. Partner banks will handle underwriting, allowing the platform to maintain minimal credit risk.

AkikoPay marks a significant step forward for Akiko Global Services as it enters India's evolving fintech landscape.

About Us Akiko Global Services Limited

Founded in 2018, Akiko Global Services Limited reflects the meaning of its name"Akiko," a glistening childsymbolising growth, innovation, and continuous learning. Over the years, we have evolved into one of India's trusted financial-product distribution companies, partnering with leading private and government banks and NBFCs.

Our expertise spans multi-channel customer acquisition through tele-calling, on-ground teams, digital outreach, and corporate partnerships. We specialise in distributing credit cards, loans, savings products, and a wide range of retail financial solutions, blending human expertise with technology for seamless and scalable operations.

In 2020, we launched The Money Fair, a tech-led platform built to deliver transparency, speed, and smarter financial access. A key milestone in our journey was our successful listing on the NSE platform on 02 July 2024, marking our growth into a publicly trusted and future-ready brand.

